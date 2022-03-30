Adilynn and Jack McQuary went to a Father-Daughter Banquet on Friday, March 25. The banquet was held at Kingsgate Worship Center in Tupelo and was sponsored by the CHENM homeschool group. Adilynn enjoyed getting all dressed up in a pretty dress and wearing make-up. She did a craft for her mother and daddy, danced, and ate supper with her daddy. It was a special night for Adilynn. Adilynn is the daughter of Nicole and Jack McQuary and the granddaughter of Debra and Edward Gordon and Lou and Larry McQuary.
Abbie McQuary went to her prom for her CHENM homeschool group on Saturday night, March 26. Abbie was dressed in a beautiful emerald green long gown, and she was beautiful. For the occasion she got all dolled up at the salon with a new hairdo and a manicure. The members of the ARROWS homeschool group, of which Abbie is a member, met at Rainey's for supper before going to the Pontotoc Community Center for the Prom. The CHENM homeschool group is made up of several local groups. Abbie is the daughter of Jack and Nicole McQuary and is the granddaughter of Edward and Debra Gordon and Lou and Larry McQuary.
Sunni and Carter Brown; Samantha, Rhett, and Gracie Brown; and Ryli, Arden, and Rowan McQuary went to the Memphis Zoo on Saturday, March 26. It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed getting up close and personal with the animals. Gracie liked the monkeys the best. Arden loved the snakes, and Rowan liked the lions. The zoo is one of my favorite places to go, and children usually always love a trip to see the animals. The group ate at P.F. Chang's after leaving the zoo.
The Anchor Club had their Anchor Ball Saturday night, March 26. The Ball was a reward for the club members earning service hours throughout the year. The Ball was held at The Little House. Rylee Farr, Alana Corder, Joe Quay Willard, Trey Haynes, Sydney Sanders, Ben Carter, and Hope Herod were some of the Anchor Club members who enjoyed this special night of celebration. They all looked so nice in their dressy clothes.
Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary went to the Wings Over Columbus Air Show on Sunday, March 26, at the Air Force Base in Columbus. They saw all types of planes and jets, including the Thunderbirds F16 jets. They flew in formations and did rolls and maneuvers in a pattern. They brought lawn chairs to sit in to watch the show. After the show, they looked at the exhibits that were set up. They had cargo planes, helicopters and military planes that they could enter. The cargo planes were very large and long and are used to carry equipment. It was a very interesting day for the McQuarys.
Thought for the Week: “We don't learn much when things go right. It's when things go wrong that the learn the most.”