Adilynn McQuary has been a busy girl this summer. She has attended three camps and performed in a musical play. In June she attended Morganwood Camp in Saltillo and Camp Awesome at Camp Kumbaya. She enjoyed class, crafts, swimming in the swimming pool, games, and services. At Morganwood, she enjoyed a huge man-made slide that goes down a hill into a man-made pool that is not a part of the swimming pool. In July she went to Shocca Springs, Ala. to Centrikids. She was allowed to choose four types of activities and from those she got to do two different types each day during the week. Types of activities included games with getting wet, games at the lake where they had a huge obstacle course set up, or volleyball in the middle of the lake and other selections. One day they participated in OMC (Organized Mass Chaos) in which they participated in water play with water balloons as well as chasing each other with shaving cream. They had worship each day. It was a fun time for adults and children.

