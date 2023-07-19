Adilynn McQuary has been a busy girl this summer. She has attended three camps and performed in a musical play. In June she attended Morganwood Camp in Saltillo and Camp Awesome at Camp Kumbaya. She enjoyed class, crafts, swimming in the swimming pool, games, and services. At Morganwood, she enjoyed a huge man-made slide that goes down a hill into a man-made pool that is not a part of the swimming pool. In July she went to Shocca Springs, Ala. to Centrikids. She was allowed to choose four types of activities and from those she got to do two different types each day during the week. Types of activities included games with getting wet, games at the lake where they had a huge obstacle course set up, or volleyball in the middle of the lake and other selections. One day they participated in OMC (Organized Mass Chaos) in which they participated in water play with water balloons as well as chasing each other with shaving cream. They had worship each day. It was a fun time for adults and children.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
