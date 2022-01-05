Mary Jane and Lee Marquis took Meagan, Bubba, Drew and Myla Mae Stanton, along with 24 other family members to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They flew out of Memphis Airport on December 18 and came back on the 22nd. They stayed at the Teton Village and enjoyed s 'mores, hot chocolate, and ornament making at the lodge. They also enjoyed snow skiing, sleigh rides through the National Elk Refuge, snowmobiling, site seeing, shopping downtown, and lots of good food.
Danelle, Chris, Christopher, and Dayla Brennan drove to San Diego, California on December 18 and returned home on December 31. Evalee Meyer (friend of Christopher and Dayla) flew out to California and joined them. They enjoyed fellowshipping with Danelle's parents and Chris' parents and brothers. Dayla, Christopher, and Evalee enjoyed visiting with their California friends. Evalee rode back with the Brennans when they returned to Mississippi.
Joe and Robin Macdonald took Margaret Murphree to Opryland Hotel on Christmas Day. They rode a boat inside the hotel and enjoyed all the beautiful decorations and lights. The day after Christmas, they went to the mountains and enjoyed some shows at the Hatfield and the McCoys Christmas Disaster Family Feud, The Christmas Show at Country Tonight, and Comedy Barn Christmas. They went to Cade's Cove and saw God's beautiful creation and enjoyed the breathtaking views. They stayed in Pigeon Forge but spent one day in Gatlinburg where they went up a ski lift to Anakeesta. They had a great time, eating some delicious food and enjoying being together.
Thought for the Week: “Work is not a punishment. It is a blessing.” Mamie McCullough