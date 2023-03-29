Lou and Larry McQuary went to Ocean Springs, Miss. on Wednesday, March 15, to attend the visitation and funeral of Robbie Armstrong from Escatwapa. Robbie is the son of Yvette Simpson, Lou's sister-in-law. Yvette was married to Lou's late brother, Don Simpson. Yvette, Lou, Larry, and six of Yvette's grandchildren ate at Chili's in D'Iberville after the funeral.
On Sunday, March 19, Bo Collier celebrated his sixth birthday at PAC. His party had a basketball theme, and pizza, birthday cake and red velvet cake were served.
On Thursday, March 23, the Macedonia Joy Group went to the Amish country in Ethridge, Tenn. Enjoying the trip were Martha Owen, Patsy Grisham, Donna McComb, Maddie Underwood, Eva Crawley, Linda Morris, and Bro. David Grumbach. They ate at Texas BBQ in Lancaster. After lunch, they enjoyed shopping for antiques, rode in a wagon pulled by horses, and visited five Amish families. Before leaving, they bought peanut brittle, soap, and butter. The Joy Group had a very enjoyable day in Amish country.
The Women's Bible Study group met at the home of Lou and Larry McQuary March 25 at 5:30 p.m. The group is studying "Discerning the Voice of God" by Priscilla Shirer. This week they studied how God speaks to believers through the Holy Spirit. Attending the meeting was Joni Carpenter, Doris Garrison, Kaye Page, Linda Morris, Margaret Murphree, Kathryn Henderson, Machell Kirk, Danelle Brennan, Hannah Howell, Gracen Maxey, and Lou McQuary. After the Bible Study, the group enjoyed a time of food and fellowship.
On Thursday, March 25, Mark, Brandy, and Gabby Higgason; Janice and Bobby Messer; and Margaret Murphree went to Moorhead to Brandon Higgason's graduation from the Police Academy. Brandon will be working for the Oxford Police Department.
Thought for the Week: “No one has been hurt more by the church than Jesus, but He still shows up.”
