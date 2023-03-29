Lou and Larry McQuary went to Ocean Springs, Miss. on Wednesday, March 15, to attend the visitation and funeral of Robbie Armstrong from Escatwapa. Robbie is the son of Yvette Simpson, Lou's sister-in-law. Yvette was married to Lou's late brother, Don Simpson. Yvette, Lou, Larry, and six of Yvette's grandchildren ate at Chili's in D'Iberville after the funeral.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you