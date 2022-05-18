Angela Shirley, Sarah Farr, Jesslyn Brewer, and Savannah Blacklidge spent a few days the first of May in Santa Rosa, Fla. lying on the beach and eating!! Jim Shirley joined them on May 6 as well as Tanner Blacklidge and his mom and stepdad, and Leslie and Achim Suit for Savannah's graduation. Savannah graduated with a 4.0 from University of South Alabama with a Master of Science in speech language pathology. They enjoyed a dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Friday night to celebrate her. Congratulations to Savannah!
Okay, take a deep breath and don't be too jealous as I recount Beverly Hall's trip to Hawaii.
On Thursday, April 28, Beverly Hall traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii with friends, Mary Lou Dodds, Linda Weeks, Carolyn Higgins, Donna Gilliam and Sonja Byars. The group landed in Honolulu on Thursday afternoon late and Beverly joined her friend, Billie McKee, from Paris, Tenn. for a quick afternoon ride around the island.
On Friday morning, the group, joined by Billie McKee, traveled to Pearl Harbor and spent the afternoon at the USS Arizona Memorial.
On Saturday afternoon, the ladies boarded their ship, The Pride of America, and traveled overnight to the Island of Lahaina. They enjoyed a day of shopping, walking tour of the town and a late afternoon lunch. Highlights of the day were Lahaina Harbor, Historic Lahaina Courthouse and Lahaina Banyan Court Park, home of one of the oldest Banyan trees in the US. The tree is 60 feet tall and covers an entire city block and has 12 major trunks. The tree was planted in 1873.
On Monday, the girls enjoyed a quick trip to Maui. On Monday night, they traveled overnight to the island of Hilo. After arriving on Tuesday morning, the girls joined a tour of the Big Island and saw the best of Hilo. The highlight of the day was their visit to Akaka Falls Park, Rainbow Falls, Liliuokalani Gardens and Banyan Drive. Banyan trees were planted by celebrities such as Babe Ruth in 1933, Franklin Roosevelt in 1934, and Amelia Earhart in 1935.
Wednesday brought the girls to the island of Kona where they toured all day. Highlights were the Royal Kona Coffee Plantation, St. Benedict's Painted Church, the Place of Refuge, a sea tour and lunch aboard a 65-foot catamaran and beaches of Kealakekua Bay.
On Thursday, the girls arrived on the island of Kauai. Highlights included a tour of the island, a visit to Waimea Canyon, Opaekaa Falls and a traditional luau at Kilohana Plantation.
Friday morning was a quick shipping trip downtown Kauai and Friday afternoon was travel at sea. The girls enjoyed an afternoon of rest and a trip to the ship's spa for facials and massages. Late Friday afternoon brought an "at sea" tour of the Napali Coast and dinner aboard the ship.
On Saturday morning, the group returned to Honolulu and spent the day touring downtown Honolulu, the North Shore, Diamondhead, and ended the day at the Dole Pineapple Plantation. At the end of the tour, the exhausted group were dropped off at the airport and completed their long journey home. Now we can all catch our breath and wonder how they did so many things and still kept going!!! A trip of a lifetime, one I hope to make one day. I always told my kids at school, that whoever made their first million dollars, to come back and take me to Hawaii. I am still waiting.
On Thursday, May 12, Hannah Marie Howell graduated from MSU with a BA degree in elementary education. While at State, Hannah made all A’s. Attending her graduation were Cade, Jace, and Jeter Howell; Hunter, Lou, and Larry McQuary; and Ginger Rainwater. Upon returning home, Hannah was surprised with a graduation party at the home of her Aunt Penny and Uncle Greg. It was quite difficult to keep this a surprise, and when we couldn't get her to give up on us stopping for a meal, her mother had to tell her a little bit. We are all so proud of Hannah's hard work, and we know she will make a great teacher.
On Friday, May 13, Caroline Wigington graduated from MSU with a Civil Engineering Degree. She graduated Summa Cum Laude, meaning her GPA was between 3.9 and 4.0. Attending Caroline's graduation was Lou and Larry McQuary, grandparents; her parents Audrey and Kevin Wigington; grandparents Bill and Carolyn Wigington; and her boyfriend Isaac Cagle. After graduation, the group met Isaac's parents, Gary and Danette Cagle, at Forklift in Tupelo for supper. Caroline will begin work at PCA in Counce, Tenn. in June. This is where she did her Co-Op work and also where she met Isaac. A double blessing!!
On Sunday morning, Macedonia recognized two graduating seniors: Wesley Harrell and Josh Kent. Wesley is the son of Ginger and Stephen Harrell. He plans to attend ICC and MSU and major in Golf turfing. He won the Heath Clark scholarship in memory of Heath who has been deceased for three years. Josh Kent is the son of Bridgette and Jake Kent. He plans to attend Northeast and major in becoming an electrician. Both boys will graduate from West Union on Thursday night, May 19 at 6 p.m. Two graduates did not participate in the service: Emma Hill, daughter of Vickie Hill. and Stanton Wilson, son of Tonya and Scott Wilson. Congratulations to all these high school graduates.
Thought for the Week: “The world is changed by your example not by your opinion.” Paula Coelho