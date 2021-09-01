Macedonia
Bradley, Lynn, David, Madison, and Carson Roberts and Keaton Butler went to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg Aug. 1-8 and stayed at Clabough campgrounds and cabins. Upon arrival the kids went exploring and swimming while Bradley cooked on the grill.
On Monday they ate breakfast at Shoney's, went to a mini amusement park with go carts, and rode a monster coaster at Goats on the Roof. The kids spent the remainder of the day on the Jumping Pillow, Lazy River, and swimming. While swimming, they ordered pizza from the poolside grill and ate by the pool.
On Tuesday, they went tubing down the Little River at Townsend, Tenn. The kids were able to swim, rock climb, jump off the cliff, and explore the Webb Cave. Next, they went to the Island where the kids enjoyed the Big Arcade Room with rental rides. After eating supper at Dick's Last Resort, the kids did a five-story rope course, zipline and bungee jump, House of Mirrors, Vex Adventure Virtual Reality Arena game, bumper cars, and amusement rides.
They began Wednesday by riding through the mountains and enjoying the scenery. Next, they went to a trampoline park where they had an American Ninja Warrior course with rock climbing and an arcade room. They also went to an escape room on the Island and managed to escape with only a few minutes left. After shopping, they went back to the campground and rode go carts. and enjoyed karaoke night at the campground. To top the day off, they make a late-night run to Krystals.
On Thursday, the campground sponsored a celebration and parade for a 17-year-old who was suffering from terminal cancer. News people were everywhere documenting all the festivities to honor this child, Johnathon Burdine. While Bradley and the younger kids enjoyed participating in all the campground festivities, Lynn, David, and Keaton went white water rafting. For supper, the family enjoyed eating at Burg's Steakhouse in Gatlinburg. To finish off the night they went back to the Island and the kids enjoyed a 5D movie ride, Vex Virtual Reality Arena, and bumper cars.
Friday was spent at Dollywood. When they returned to the campground, they played Bingo where the kids won food from the grill. Friday night was movie night, so the kids watched Toy Story 4. Before bedtime, the kids rode go-carts with children they had met from Ohio and North Carolina.
On Saturday morning, they made tie-dye T-shirts, keepsake boxes and wooden animals at the campground. Then they walked the streets of Gatlinburg, rode the aerial tramway up the mountain to Ober Gatlinburg Amusement and Ski Resort. That night they enjoyed the Pirates Adventures Dinner Show.
On Sunday they attended church at the campground and then went to Dollywood Splash Country. When the park closed, the group headed home. I think we will all agree the Roberts family had a great time in the Smoky Mountains.
Noah Lane Hudson, infant son of Mendee and Austin Hudson, died on Aug. 14. A graveside service was held at Bluff Springs Baptist Church, near Ashland, on Friday, Aug. 20. In addition to his parents, he leaves his grandparents Rita Hudson of Myrtle and Eddie and Cyndie Hester of Myrtle.
Clyde Marvin Brewer, age 77, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, in Charleston. Graveside services were held in Cascilla at Stonefield Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 19. He leaves four children: Sandy (Dave) Inman of Holcolm;Jesse (Sonya) Brewer of Myrtle; Nathan Brewer of Belden; and Justin (Kristi) Brewer of Pontotoc and one brother, Gordon (Martha) Brewer of New Albany
Helen Sudduth, age 93, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital .
She leaves four daughters and three sons Carolyn Wiggins, Margaret Murphree, Marjorie Browning, Linda Goodwin, Billy Ray Sudduth, Robert Sudduth, and Donald Sudduth. Graveside services were held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Coila Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Corley officiating.
Bro. Landreth Murphree, age 92, died Monday, Aug. 23, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He had been in declining health for several years. He leaves his wife, Margaret Murphree, his daughter, Brenda (Garry) Stepp and children Robert (Suzy) Young, David (Donna) Wilkerson, Steve (Tammy) Wilkerson, Robin (Joe) McDonald, Wesley (Mache) Higgason, and Mark (Brandy) Higgason. Visitation and funeral were held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, with Bro. Steve Murphree, Bro. David Grumbach, and Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Bro. Murphree was buried in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. The church fed the family before visitation on Saturday. Our thoughts really go out to his wife, Margaret. She lost her mother on Aug. 19 and Bro. Murphree on Aug. 23.
Kevin Ray Hester, age 44, died Aug. 25 at his home. Visitation was Monday, Aug. 30, at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. He leaves two sisters and one brother: Tina Jamison of Pontotoc, Krystal Hester of Thaxton, and Eddie (Cyndi) Hester of Myrtle. The Hester family has been hit hard. Eddie and Cyndi buried a grandbaby on Aug. 20 and a brother on Aug. 30. Many prayers go out to them in this time of grief.
Thought for the Week: God gave memory so that we might have roses in December. J. M. Barrie