Bubba Stanton recently raced in Bradenton, Fla. at Bradenton Motorsports Park. This race was the World Series of Pro Mod. There were 62 pro extreme cars and only 32 qualified for the race. Bubba qualified number 16 out of 32 and ran 1/8 mile in 3.66 seconds at 206 mph. He lost in the first round of eliminations, but it was an honor to even be invited and an accomplishment to qualify. We are proud of you, Bubba!
Jennifer and Wade Stanton went a few days after Bubba left, and they stayed in the town of Bradenton. They went to all the races, but in between they did a little sightseeing. They went to Anna Maria Island and to a fossil and crystal store where Wade bought some fossils from a Megladon and another prehistoric tooth. Wade knew as much about the teeth as the store owner!! Bubba and Jennifer Stanton have two sons: Wes and Wade. It was an exciting time for the Stantons.
On Saturday, March 11, the Macedonia Youth Group helped clean the park in New Albany. They cleaned out the creek that runs into the river. It is to the left of the river but runs down the backside of the park. They also picked up sticks around the playground area. This was sponsored by some businesses in New Albany. This was a great mission project for the youth group.
It was a big weekend for the MSU Diamond Dawgs. On Friday, March 10, Chris and Jed Long went to Starkville to watch the MSU Dawgs play Lipscomb in baseball. Before they went to the game, Chris made a surprise visit to see his mother who lives near Starkville, and she was delighted to see them. Chris and Jed saw a good game, and MSU was victorious. On Saturday, Audrey and Kevin Wigington went to the afternoon game, and MSU won with a walk-off homerun. It was the only series that MSU won all three games with a sweep. Go Dawgs!!
Saturday was an exciting day for the West Union baseball team as they played Ripley in baseball. The game started off with Ripley leading, but the boys finally came to life with some good hits and a homerun. In the bottom of the last inning, Benton Burks came up to bat. He had struck out every time, but not this time!! He hit a walk off homerun to give the Eagles the victory. Benton is the son of Jennifer and Ben Burks. The Eagles are coached by Ashley Russell and Timbo Henderson and is assisted by Ben Burks. The Eagles are 5-0. Congratulations guys!!
Jace Howell celebrated his seventh birthday on Sunday, March 12, at Greg Conlee's Gym. The children played basketball and enjoyed a cookie cake, cookies, and ice cream. About 30 people attended. Jace was seven on March 1. He is the son of Hannah and Cade Howell and has a younger brother, Jeter. Grandparents who attended the party were Kellie and Keith Mitchell, Dale Wilson, Lou and Larry McQuary, Brenda Fuller, Ginger Rainwater, and Cathy and Walter Clyde Richardson. A good time was had by all who attended.
On Sunday night, March 12, the Women's Bible Study Group met at the home of Lou and Larry McQuary. The group is studying “Discerning the Voice of God” by Priscilla Shirer. They had prayer for all the requests the group requested. The first requirement for hearing God speak, according to Shirer, is obedience. They studied the story of Abraham carrying Issac to be sacrificed according to God's request. Of course, God was testing Abraham to see what he would do. God knew what Abraham would do, but Abraham didn't know. The group discussed how sometimes God asks us to do things that seem odd or unnecessary, but in order to hear from God we must be obedient. The group had special prayer for Diane Downs, Doris Garrison, and Bella Brock, who is on her way to Africa for a six-month stay. Delicious refreshments were provided by Linda Morris and Kaye Page. Attending the meeting were Christie Stuckey, Danelle Brennan, Gracen Conlee, Hannah Howell, Kathryn Henderson, Kaye Page, Linda Morris, Machell Kirk, Margaret Murphree, and Lou McQuary. The next meeting is scheduled for March 26.
Upcoming events for Macedonia include: March 16, grades 1-6 Children's Lock in from 8-5; March 23, Joy group going to Amish Country in Ethridge, Tenn.; March 28 provide snacks and finger foods for Blue Mountain Christian University; April 2, Children's Easter Musical in morning worship and Easter Family Fun Night, kids age 3-grade 5 at 6 p.m. Find a way to plug into service.
Thought for the Week: “Only a false version of Christianity teaches that as long as you believe in God, you can live like you want to.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.