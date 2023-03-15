Bubba Stanton recently raced in Bradenton, Fla. at Bradenton Motorsports Park. This race was the World Series of Pro Mod. There were 62 pro extreme cars and only 32 qualified for the race. Bubba qualified number 16 out of 32 and ran 1/8 mile in 3.66 seconds at 206 mph. He lost in the first round of eliminations, but it was an honor to even be invited and an accomplishment to qualify. We are proud of you, Bubba!

