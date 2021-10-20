On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Beverly Hall joined Branon, Amanda, Birdie Mae, and Clancy Kisor on a trip to Bar Harbor, Maine. Also joining the Kisor family on the trip was Vicky Kisor. While there, the family enjoyed Acadia National Park, views of Cadillac Mountain, Thunder Hole, Sand Beach, Bar Harbor Town Pier, Agamont Park, Jordan Pond, and shopping along Main Street. The group especially enjoyed a three-hour boat tour of the beautiful lighthouses in the Bar Harbor area. Some of the lighthouses included Egg Harbor Lighthouse, Winter Harbor Lighthouse, and Bass Harbor Lighthouse. Lobsters, scallops, shrimp and clam chowder was plentiful. The group had a wonderful sight-seeing trip to Maine.
Chris and Melissa Long took Annie Michael, Crew and Willa James Steele to Blue Spring Safari on Wednesday, Oct. 13. They fed all kinds of animals: deer, camels, alpacas, donkeys, chickens and ducks. They saw rabbits, a porcupine, cows and horses. They enjoyed looking at the sunflowers, and walking the corn and hay maze. The kids got to jump in the jumping house, and each one picked a pumpkin. Going on a tractor ride in the pasture to see horses, cows, zebras, wildebeest, and buffalo was so much fun. They even got to feed some of the animals from the tractor. After leaving Safari, they ate lunch at Wendy's and enjoyed a frosty for dessert. It was a beautiful day for the Longs to enjoy time with their grandchildren.
Marley and Kent Long welcomed Camp Quitman Collier on Sunday, Oct. 10. He weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed by a sister, Annie Michael Steele. Grandparents are Chris and Melissa Long, Melissa Jackson, and Jamie and Jason Collier.
Macedonia Children's Choir presented a black light performance Sunday during the morning worship. They were dressed in black and looked so amazing as they waved their white gloves while they sang three songs. Robin McDonald and Christie Stuckey did an amazing job working with the students.
The McQuary family took pictures Sunday afternoon with their favorite photographer, Nicole McQuary. All the grandchildren and great grandchildren were present. Caroline Wigington brought her boyfriend, Issac Cagle, from Michie, Tenn. for everyone to meet. Issac is a mechanical engineer at PCA in Counce, Tenn. where he and Caroline met when she worked as a co-op student there. It was such a fun afternoon, and Lou and Larry are so proud of all their grandchildren Hunter, Ryli, Arden, and Rowan McQuary; Hannah, Cade, Jace, and Jeter Howell; Maddie McQuary; Adam and Connor Coffey; Caroline Wigington; Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary. Lou and Larry feel very blessed.
Macedonia is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at the Family Life Center. As well as trunk loads of candy, games, hot dogs. cotton candy, and pop corn will be provided. Come and join in for a night of fun.
Thought for the Week: “Courage isn't having the strength to go on--it is going on when you don't have strength.”