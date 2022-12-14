On Nov. 27, Beverly and Rylee Farr along with Amanda, Maggie and Liam Baird as well as Heather, Macy, Maegan and Henson Whittington and Leanna Billingsley and Omar Ramirez went to see the Grinch at the Orpheum. They attended the one-and-a-half-hour performance at 5 p.m. Their favorite performance was by the little girl who played Cindy Lou Who. Afterwards they ate at Huey's. 

