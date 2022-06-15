Julie Motte, daughter of Ginger and Stephen Harrel, was honored with a virtual shower at the home of her parents. Julie and her husband had been dealing with Covid for several weeks, so they thought this was the best way to do the shower. Julie and Mason were able to see everyone that was there as each guest opened the gift that they brought. They received so many useful gifts.
On Tuesday, May 31, Machelle Kirk was honored for 42 1/2 years of service at the Bank of New Albany. The employees decorated with beautiful flowers and had refreshments for the guests. A table was set aside for gifts from former coworkers and friends. Many brought beautiful bouquets of flowers as well as gifts. Machelle lives in New Albany and has one daughter, Tana Miller, and two granddaughters, Collins and Chandler.
Jace and Jeter Howell, Connor Coffey, and Arden McQuary went to Bethel VBS June 1-3. They were so excited to ride the bus.
Arden and Adilynn McQuary attended First Baptist Church VBS the week of June 6. First Baptist had a very large attendance, and they were super organized on the drop off and pick up of students. It was impressive how they carried it out so efficiently.
Ginger Shirley Harrel was honored with a retirement party on Friday, June 10th in one of the courtrooms in Hernando. Before that job, Ginger was a secretary at Ole Miss for four years while going to school full time there. After college, she went to work as a freelance court reporter in Macon, Ga., for a year. Then she moved to Jackson, Miss. and worked as a court reporter for the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission for four years, and then she worked for Judge Mason in Meridian as his chancery court reporter for a year. She then taught court reporting at State Technical Institute for two years, and then worked for 27 years for circuit court in the 17th Judicial
District in Hernando. In 1995, George Ready was a newly elected Circuit Judge in Hernando, and he needed a court reporter. Ginger was teaching court reporting at State Tech in Memphis at that time, and Julia Mims was one of my students. She knew Ginger lived in Southaven and she told her about the new position and she was hired, beginning a 27 year period of her career. During her tenure at Hernando, she worked under some wonderful judges: George Ready, Bobby Chamberlin and Celeste Embrey Wilson. In all, Ginger worked 37 years for the State of Mississippi and three more years working a non-Mississippi employee for a grand total of 40 years in the field of court reporting. Congratulations Ginger on your retirement and all your years of service!! Ginger and her husband, Stephen Harrel, live in the Macedonia community and have three children: Julie(Mason) Motts of Missouri, Julie Canoy, and Wesley Harrel.
Jeter Howell, son of Cade and Hannah Howell, celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday, June 12, at the Performing Arts Center in New Albany. The theme of his party was working tools such as hammers and drills. The kids played on the jumping apparatuses available. They always have fun at PAC. A fruit tray and delicious cupcakes were served. They were Oreo, red velvet, vanilla, and peach cobbler cupcakes served. Jeter received many gifts. Jeter has one brother, Jace.
Macedonia Baptist is getting ready for VBS July 10-13, with parent night on July 14. The tee shirt order will be submitted on June 20. If you would like to order a shirt, contact the church office at 662-538-0733
Make plans to attend the Patriotic Program at Macedonia on Sunday, June 26. You will be blessed.
Thought for the Week: “If you are too busy rowing the boat, you ain't got time to rock it.” Pastor Wier