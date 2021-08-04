Recently Kevin, Brandi, Reed, and Josie Cooper and Jon Collier Kidd went to Martha’s Vineyard. They joined Ben, Susan, and Kellie McClelland; Ben’s son, Ryan McClelland and his wife Kelly and kids Riley and Jack, and Ben’s daughter, Brooke McClelland. They drove 22 hours and they crossed over to Martha’s Vineyard from Woods Hole and began a wonderful week of adventure. While there, they visited three beaches that were all different. South Beach was one of the kids’ favorites because they loved riding on the big waves. While there they had to get out of the water due to a big shark being spotted. They also went to Menemsha and played on the rocky beach and ate wonderful fresh seafood from the ocean.
They had hot lobster rolls, crab cakes, clam chowder, and stuffed clam. Finally they went to Aquinnah where they were able to view the cliffs and huge boulders on the beach. Its view was the most beautiful and is protected by the Wampanoag Native American Indian tribe.
They spent a day on Oak’s Bluff shopping for souvenirs, and they rode the flying horses’ carousel which is the oldest in the the United States. They saw many lighthouses, including the one at Aquinnah that had to be moved back 135 feet in 2015 because the cliffs were eroding.
They stayed in Vineyard Haven and took daily walks downtown to Black Dog Bakery where they got iced coffee and pastries, and they took evening walks to Mad Martha’s Ice Cream.
After spending a week in Martha’s Vineyard, they made a pit stop to visit Mammoth Cave and the Lost River Cave. Mammoth Cave was breathtakingly massive! They took the self guided tour, but they plan to go back to camp and take additional tours deeper into the cave. The Lost River Cave was a neat little stop. They rode a boat into a cave in the middle of the city!
It literally went under the main road of the city.
Everyone had a wonderful time and was sad to leave. Jon Collier would like to go back for his senior trip!!
Nicole, Anna Claire, and Abbie McQuary went to Chattanooga July 25-27. They stayed at the Fairfield Inn. They went to Rock City on Lookout Mountain and viewed the waterfalls and cliffs. They also went shopping at the Mall and enjoyed Coolidge Park where they walked over the Walnut Street Bridge. The last night they had to locate Crumbl Cookies and decide which flavors they wanted to try. On the way home they stopped in Huntsville and went to Top Golf. The girls had a great get away!!
Martha and Maggie Owen went to Grenada to visit Martha’s daughter and son in law, Cindy and Eugene Heimbach. They enjoyed a day of shopping and watched several movies at home. They loved spending time together before school starts.
Lou McQuary went to Crawford Saturday to visit with her sister, Veedie, and her husband, Gary Gaines, and their brand new puppy, Champ. He is a liver and white English Spaniel, and they got him in Arab, Alabama. Veedie lost her two cockers this summer. One of them was 20 years old. and the other one had a heart condition. As soon as they died, she began looking for another dog and decided to get a different breed this time. She is so tickled to have a new puppy, and I know it will help her to get over her sadness in losing her two dogs this summer. Only people who love animals can truly understand how attached you can get to a pet.
On Sunday, August 8, there will be a Worker’s Luncheon Meeting right after the morning worship to discuss TeamKids, the Wednesday night Children’s Ministry for ages 3-Grade 6.
Macedonia’s Back to School Bash is Sunday, August 8 from 6-8. Water Slides, games, snow cones, and hot dogs will be available. There will be fun for the whole family.
Thought for the Week: Faults seem thick where love is thin. Mamie McCullough