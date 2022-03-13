Joni and Eric Carpenter celebrated their fourteenth wedding anniversary with a trip to Florence, Ala. on March 4- 6. They both had massages and Joni had a facial. They also ate at the 360 grill that spins. Their weekend getaway was a time of relaxation and fun.
Arden McQuary and her granddad, Kevin Brown, went to Memphis on Friday, March 11 to see Disney on Ice. Arden loved it, and her granddad bought her and her little sister, Rowan, a huge light up wand. Arden enjoyed all the Disney characters in costume. Coming home was an adventure because the roads were slippery due to the snow that fell. It took them about twice as long to get home as usual.
Ryli, Arden, and Rowan McQuary went to the 12:30 matinee of Monster Trucks in Tupelo on Saturday, March 12. Rowan really loved it, but she didn't like the noise, so she had to wear protective earmuffs. Jace, Jeter, Hannah, and Cade Howell went to the Saturday night show. The kids' favorite part was when T-Rex came out of the back of the truck with fire blowing out of his nose.
On March 12, Austin Turner and Britani Elizabeth Foshee (Liz) of Keownville were married at Oak View Baptist Church in New Albany. In an unexpected turn of weather, North Mississippi received several inches of snow accumulation, but the wedding was able to continue. Liz and her son, Waylon, are a happy edition to the Turner family. Following the wedding, Austin, Liz, and Waylon left for their honeymoon in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Aiden James came in first place in his weight class at the MHSAA Powerlifting North Half meet at TCPS in Tupelo on March 10 and qualified to go to the State Meet at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on April 2. Aiden is the son of Marissa Edwards (Barry). Congratulations Aiden!
Thought for the Week: “The past is in your head. The future is in your hands.”