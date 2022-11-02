Recently, Kathryn Henderson and her daughter, Michelle Adams, took a short trip to the Georgia mountains. Staying at the quaint town of Clayton, they enjoyed the beautiful fall leaves and waterfalls as they took scenic routes to Highlands and Franklin, N.C. as well as Dillard and Helen, Ga. Tallulah Gorge State Park was a highlight. They also enjoyed the shops in the small mountain towns. Favorite restaurant finds were Dillard House, Universal Joint in Clayton and Gazebo Creekside in Franklin.
Macedonia had a Trunk or Treat Sunday night from 6-8 p.m. Over 30 trunks were decorated and served candy. Hot dogs, chips, hot chocolate, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks were also served. A hayride was also enjoyed by most of the children as well as some adults. A highlight of the night was a petting zoo consisting of a baby kangaroo, rabbits, a llama, goats, sheep, and a miniature cow. The children really enjoyed petting the animals. It was a great night of fun and fellowship for everyone.
Anybody who knows Dave Green needs to ask him about his new pet that came to his house over the weekend.
Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes need to be turned back in Nov. 13. This is a wonderful way to bring happiness to a child who might not receive any other Christmas.
The 11th annual Holiday Market and Silent Auction benefitting First Choice Center for Women on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at New Albany Presbyterian Church.
Thought for the Week: “People hold on to memories tightly because memories are the only things that don't change while everyone else does.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.