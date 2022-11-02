Recently, Kathryn Henderson and her daughter, Michelle Adams, took a short trip to the Georgia mountains. Staying at the quaint town of Clayton, they enjoyed the beautiful fall leaves and waterfalls as they took scenic routes to Highlands and Franklin, N.C. as well as Dillard and Helen, Ga. Tallulah Gorge State Park was a highlight. They also enjoyed the shops in the small mountain towns. Favorite restaurant finds were Dillard House, Universal Joint in Clayton and Gazebo Creekside in Franklin.

