Recently Hannah and Cade Howell and Holly and JC Wilbanks attended the Hank Williams Jr. Concert at the Bancorp South Arena in Tupelo.
The Senior Citizens at Macedonia went to Kentucky on Nov. 1-4. On Monday they went to Kentucky Down Under Adventures Zoo. They saw lots of kangaroos, ostriches, several species of foxes, and lots of birds. Some of the group went in the Mammoth Onyx Cave. On Tuesday, they went to the Creation Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio and then went to the Dinsmore Homestead in Burlington, Ky. The Homestead is a historic house museum that was completed in 1842. On Wednesday, they went to the Ark Encounter in Grant County, Ky. They stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Walton, Ky. Enjoying the trip were Bro. David and Tammie Grumbach; Danelle and Chris Brennan; Paul and Donna McComb; Maddie Underwood; Harold and Patsy Grisham; Barbara Floyd; Vickie Miner; Wendell Gullick; Martha Owen; and Margaret Murphree.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, Macedonia had a Gideon speaker, Don Ball from Bruce. Don grew up in California and attended UCLA. He came from an atheist family background and would go on debate trips with his history class at UCLA to debate against the Genesis account in the Bible. He attended graduate school at the University of Washington. While attending this university, he learned about the new theory of the creation of the universe. He knew that in the beginning of the world all the universe had was energy. Without matter, you couldn't have light. So he began to question his earlier belief about the creation of the world. As a scientist, he couldn't justify that light existed before there was matter. He began to argue with God because he couldn't understand. During his career, he worked for Lockeed Missile and Space. He was sent to Iuka to work on the Yellow Creek project. While there he lived at Pickwick and his parents lived nearby. Don and his parents were saved during this time. Don was in a motel room while traveling on the job. He turned on the TV and Billy Graham was preaching. He found the Gideon Bible in the motel room and began to read. He fell on his knees and accepted Jesus as his savior. What an amazing testimony. I am glad that Don Ball was able to find Jesus and that God used a Gideon Bible to show him the way.
Jon and Margie Claire Ruscoe moved their membership to Macedonia on Sunday, Nov. 7. The Ruscoes have two children: Rivers and Wiley. We welcome this family into our fellowship. They have already been a blessing.
Ryli McQuary took Arden McQuary and her cousin, Adilynn McQuary to see Frozen Junior at New Albany High School. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The program was presented by the Middle School at New Albany. Both girls loved the show. They said it was Awesome!!
Maddie McQuary was honored with a baby shower at the home of Andra Kisor on Sunday, Nov. 14. Chelsea Rutledge hosted the shower. Tatum Scott Coffey is due in January. Attending the shower were Audrey Wigington, Hannah Howell, Abbie McQuary, Chase Coffey, Mandi Hargrove, Lou McQuary, Reagan Coffey, Kim Coffey, and Katie Coffey.
Thought for the Week: “Gratitude helps us to see what is there instead of what isn't.” Annette Bridges