On Feb. 3, Abbie McQuary went to DNow with the Fredonia Youth Group. Churches that participated were Fredonia, Ingomar Baptist, Hillcrest, First Baptist, Glenfield, Moss Hill, Old Oak Grove and Pleasant Hill.
On the first night, they met at Hillcrest. Jay Barbier from Nashville led the service. After the service, Abbie and her group of 12 participants met in the host home of Sara and Chris Bell. The small group meeting was led by Brianna Little.
The next morning the group went to Hillcrest for morning services. For dinner they ate Raising Caine's at Hillcrest. After the afternoon service, they had free time with different planned activities. Freedonia did a scavenger hunt in New Albany. They were given tasks to complete such as going to the park and reenacting the Titanic, walking through a drive-through and ordering, and narrating a story using cat and dog sounds. Abbie's group came in second place. They went back to the host home for pizzas from Pizza Hut, and then had a night service at Hillcrest with Jay. When they returned to their host home, they had a small group session.
On Sunday, they went back to home churches. All DNow kids sang in the choir.
The pastor of Fredonia Baptist Church is Jeremy Vaughn and the youth pastor is Hunter Little.
Abbie had a great weekend with DNow and enjoyed being with friends who shared the same interests.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Lou and Larry McQuary attended the surprise *80th Birthday Party" honoring Twanda Coffey at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Cake, punch, and other finger foods were served. Twanda was truly surprised. Her son, Marty Coffey, and daughter, Lyndie Scott, did an excellent job in pulling off the surprise. About 60- 70 guests attended.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Youth Group from Macedonia went to see the Grizzlies play at the Fed X Forum in Memphis. The church took three vans with a total of 37 people attending. The group ate at Kooky Canuack's before the game. After arriving at the Fed X Forum, the group of teenagers gathered on the court as the players were shooting before the game. After the game, they had a Faith and Family Night. Bluff City Praise led the worship service. Jake La Ravia is a rookie on the Grizzlies and is a Christian. He led a question-and-answer session with the group. Everyone had a fantastic time on the trip.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, Lou McQuary visited with her sister, Veedie, and brother-in-law, Gary Gaines in Crawford. Gary had open-heart surgery in December and has had a lot of complications, but he is doing much better now. They ordered food from Old Country Bakery in Brookville.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Women's group at Macedonia will gather at Lou and Larry McQuary's home for a Bible study at 5:30 p.m. The ladies will be studying, Voice of God, by Priscilla Shirer. If you would like to join our group, we would love to have you study with us.
Thought for the Week: “To be kind is more important than to be right. Many times what people need is not a brilliant mind that s peaks but a special heart that listens.”