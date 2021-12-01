Jonathan, Logan, Josh, Jessica and Andrew Douglass along with Sawyer Burks and Madison Thompson went to Disney World recently. They went to the Magic Kingdom the first day, and their favorite ride was Splash Mountain. The second day they went to Hollywood Studios, and their favorite ride was Slinky Dog. On the third day they went to Sea World, and their favorite rides were Mako and Atlantis. They enjoyed their time at Disney World and stayed in the parks from open to close every night.
Bubba and Jennifer Stanton flew to Las Vegas with some close family friends, David, Tammy, and Madison Waddle. Taylor and Kristen Waddle joined them later. They stayed at the Bellagio, overlooking the fountain show. They ate at some very good restaurants and shopped a lot. On the day before they left, they went to the Grand Canyon. They took a helicopter ride into Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Colorado River and into the Canyon. They landed down in the Canyon and had a snack and flew back. That night they had Madison's 21st birthday celebration by eating steak at the Prime restaurant,
Mike Rainwater, 73, died Monday, Nov. 22, at his home after a brief illness. His parents were William and Mary Frances Thornton Rainwater. He graduated from Myrtle High School and played basketball at Northeast. During the Vietnam War, he served in the US Navy. He served as a pastor in Miss., Tenn., and Ark. and was a truck driver before he retired. Visitation was Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church from 4-8, and his funeral was Sunday, Nov. 28. Bro. Jimmy Russell and Dr, Jeff Lawrence. He was buried in the McAllister Family Cemetery. Mike is survived by two daughters: Ginger Rainwater; Penny Conlee (Greg); one son. Michael Rainwater II; four step children: Crystal Coleman; Michael Young; Terry Young, and John Walker Young; two sisters: Teresa Taylor (Charlie) and Connie Nutt; nine grandchildren: GinaBeth Willard (Zach) ; Gracen Maxey (Chance); Eden Conlee; Walker and Carson Conlee; Madisyn Rudolph (Goodman); Camryn Rainwater; Hunter McQuary (Ryli); Hannah Howell (Cade); Greatgrandchildren: Jace and Jeter Howell; Rivers and Rhodes Willard; Jace and Jeter Howell; Conlee Cate and Wells Maxey; and Arden and Rowan McQuary. Mike 's nickname was Mud Turtle. He always had a smile on his face and was so friendly, never meeting a stranger. He will be sorely missed.
Mary Lee McCauley, age 82, died Friday, Nov. 26, at Oxford Hospital. Her visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., and her funeral service was at 11a.m. All services were held at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oxford. She leaves her husband of 45 years, Tracy McCauley of Darden, her daughter, Gina Laird (Kyle) of Oxford and two grandchildren
Thought for the Week: “Even when I hear nothing, I rest in knowing He hears me.”