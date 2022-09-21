Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie and Adilynn McQuary went to Fort Morgan, Ala. Sept. 3-10. Joining them were Valinda, Keith, Jackson, Jonas and Jake Wiliford; and Austin, Katelynn, Christopher, Nova and Easton Emerson. They went to the beach every day and enjoyed the beautiful weather while swimming and playing in the sand. Favorite restaurants were The Gulf, Desoto's King Neptune where they feasted on seafood: shrimp, amberjack fish, scallops and crab cakes. One day they shopped at Foleys where they have lots of outlet stores. They watched the patriotic show on Labor Day at the wharf. Jack, Keith, Jonas and Jake rented a boat in Gulf Shores and went fishing. They caught white trout and cooked them. Everyone enjoyed them. They played games and watched movies on Direct TV. It was an enjoyable week for the families who have been friends for years.

