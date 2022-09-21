Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie and Adilynn McQuary went to Fort Morgan, Ala. Sept. 3-10. Joining them were Valinda, Keith, Jackson, Jonas and Jake Wiliford; and Austin, Katelynn, Christopher, Nova and Easton Emerson. They went to the beach every day and enjoyed the beautiful weather while swimming and playing in the sand. Favorite restaurants were The Gulf, Desoto's King Neptune where they feasted on seafood: shrimp, amberjack fish, scallops and crab cakes. One day they shopped at Foleys where they have lots of outlet stores. They watched the patriotic show on Labor Day at the wharf. Jack, Keith, Jonas and Jake rented a boat in Gulf Shores and went fishing. They caught white trout and cooked them. Everyone enjoyed them. They played games and watched movies on Direct TV. It was an enjoyable week for the families who have been friends for years.
Dallas and Laura Wilson; Laura's mother, Jeanie Smith; Laura's sister, Sarah Smith and her two children; and their brothers (Kailon, Kylor, Joshua and Dalton Martin) went to Panama City Beach for a birthday trip. They ate at Margaritaville and Pineapple Wiley's. They spent a lot of time at the pool and beach, enjoying nightly crab hunting with competitions on who could catch the most. It was a much needed get away with lots of family time.
Macedonia celebrated Grandparent's Day on Sunday, Sept. 11. The grandparents were treated to a fabulous breakfast prepared by Kathy Knighton and Gina Garrett. The grandchildren sat with their grandparents during the breakfast.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, Junior, Kim and Sydney Sanders moved their membership to Macedonia and on Sunday, Sept. 18, Megan and Justin Kirk and Jericho Brennan moved their membership. Jericho is the nephew of Chris and Danelle Brennan and has recently moved here from California.
Thought for the Week: “An umbrella cannot stop the rain, but it allows us to stand in the rain. Faith in God may not remove our trials, but it gives us strength to overcome them.”
