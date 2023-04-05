Lou and Larry McQuary went to the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina baseball game on Saturday, April 1. The weather was sunny and beautiful, but it was windy. The wind played a factor in the baseball game, sending some balls over the fence. The Dawgs fared well until the later innings when the bull pen failed to keep the score competitive. Lou and Larry were hoping the Dawgs would hit the cover off the ball like they did on Friday night when they defeated South Carolina 13-3. Saturday didn't prove to be as well as Friday, and the Dawgs lost. Regardless of the loss, it was a good outing for Lou and Larry who graduated from MSU in 1966 and 1967 respectively. Being in the stadium is always exciting to Lou and Larry because the season tickets were first bought by Lou's daddy, Raymond Simpson, years ago. Lou's sister, Veedie Gaines, always shares tickets with Lou and Larry.
Macedonia children ages prek-grade 6 presented an Easter program on Sunday during the morning worship. Pre-K through grade 4 sang "God's Not Dead", "1,2,3", "Everybody Everywhere" and "Lord, I Lift Your Name On High." Grades 5-6 did a blacklight presentation of "Break Every Chain" and “Redeemer.” The children were under the direction of Robin McDonald and Christie Stuckey. It was an amazing performance and was enjoyed by family and friends.
On Sunday, April 2, Bro. David and Tammie Grumbach ate dinner after church with Lou and Larry, along with Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary; and Hunter, Ryli, Arden and Rowan McQuary.
Next Sunday the Adult Worship Choir will present "My Jesus" during the morning worship at 10 a.m.
The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering will be collected on Sunday, April 9.
This year's Macedonia Community Sale will be April 22.
Youth D-Now weekend is April 14-16.
Thought for the Week: “You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. our heart can be empty because you can't see them, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that they are gone, or you can cherish their memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what they would want: smile, open your heart love.... and go on.” Lessons Taught By Life.
