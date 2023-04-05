Lou and Larry McQuary went to the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina baseball game on Saturday, April 1. The weather was sunny and beautiful, but it was windy. The wind played a factor in the baseball game, sending some balls over the fence. The Dawgs fared well until the later innings when the bull pen failed to keep the score competitive. Lou and Larry were hoping the Dawgs would hit the cover off the ball like they did on Friday night when they defeated South Carolina 13-3. Saturday didn't prove to be as well as Friday, and the Dawgs lost. Regardless of the loss, it was a good outing for Lou and Larry who graduated from MSU in 1966 and 1967 respectively. Being in the stadium is always exciting to Lou and Larry because the season tickets were first bought by Lou's daddy, Raymond Simpson, years ago. Lou's sister, Veedie Gaines, always shares tickets with Lou and Larry.

