Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary; Wylie, Jessica, Molly, and Kiley Jenkins; and Debra and Edward Gordon spent a week at the Westgate Resort in Gatlinburg. The first day the kids played at the big indoor waterpark, and this was a hit all week. On the second day, they went to Ober, Gatlinburg where Jack and Abbie skied. Jack had trouble stopping, so he tried hard not to run over anyone. Anna Claire, Adilynn, and Nicole along with other members of the group went tubing, and they went down the incline over and over. On the third day, they went to the Tanger Outlet and shopped. Then they went to the Island in Pigeon Forge. They ate supper at the Paula Deen Restaurant. On the fourth Day, they went to the waterpark and ate at the Hatfields and McCoys. They raced ducks at the resort and Adilynn caught some plastic ducks. They had a race of the plastic ducks around the Lazy River. On the fifth day, they rode go carts and rode the Mountain Coaster. Wylie, Kiley and Molly rode horses. On the last day, Anna Claire and Nicole went to the Alcatraz Museum and everyone enjoyed the water park one last time. On their way home, they saw snow in Chattanooga, but it soon turned to rain. They were disappointed when they got home, and all the snow had melted. Adilynn's favorites were the waterpark, Hatfields and McCoys, and the Mountain Coaster. Anna Claire's favorites were snow tubing and the Mountain Coaster. Abbie's favorites were skiing and the Hatfields and McCoys. Nicole's favorite was the Mountain Coaster and Jack's favorite was skiing.
Dr. Brittany Simpson and Dr. Steven Wilkening were married on June 16 at the beach in the Caribbeans and the reception was held at Bonaire Villa where they were staying. Both Brittany and Stephen work in Cincinnati, Ohio. Brittany is a pediatrician and Stephen is a psychologist. Brittany went to school in New Albany and Stephen is from Oklahoma. They met while in college at Ole Miss. Brittany is the daughter of Wanda Farr (David) and Tony Simpson, and Stephen is the son of Glen and the late Daine Wilkening. Attending the wedding were Kathy and Jackie Willard, Katie and Ashley Kidd, Wanda and David Farr, Wesley and Destiney Simpson, Chris Simpson, Chris Wilkening and his wife, Tabby Simpson and her husband. and Glen Wilkening. The couple went on a honeymoon in the Galapagos, and they will reside in Columbus, Ohio.
Bro. Malcolm Leon Brock, 85, passed away at his home in Thaxton surrounded by his family. Bro, Brock entered the ministry in 1981 and served faithfully until his retirement in 1999. His funeral was at Hurricane Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 15. He was buried at Temperance Hill near Potts Camp. He leaves Dorothy, his wife of 57 years, a daughter, Rachel Hutchings (Scott)of Santa Rosa Beach, Fl, three sons, Mike Brock (Regina) of Walls, Stephen Brock (Jessica) of Oxford, and Philip Brock (Perri) of Pontotoc, and eleven grandchildren. Bro. Brock had been in declining health for several years.
Thought for the Week: “Of all the things you wear, your expression is the most important.” Mamie McCullough