Martha Owen attended the baby dedication for her grandson, William Andrew Wyate on Sunday, Feb. 27. He is the five-month-old son of Leah and Andrew Wyate. William Andrew was dedicated at Getwell Church in Hernando. Leah is a nurse at LeBonheur, and Andrew is a football coach at Horn Lake. The family lives at Horn Lake. About 30 attended the baby dedication.
Christie and John Stuckey attended the wedding of their daughter, Malorie Stuckey, at Hatcher Farms in Mobile, Alabama on Sunday, Feb. 27. Malorie was radiant in her white gown and was attended by four bridesmaids who wore long deep rose gowns. The groom, Bryce Parker, had four groomsmen who wore navy suits. The reception took place at Hatcher Farms also. Malorie teaches first grade at Hutchens Elementary School in Mobile. Bryce is an IT Specialist at Mobile Infirmary Medical Center. His parents are Kathy Hammond (Rick) and Mason Parker (Debra) of Alabama. The couple will reside in Mobile.
On Saturday, March 5, Jimmy Zachary (Martha Owen's nephew) drove Martha and Charlotte Montague of Bartlett to Ripley, Tenn. for a birthday party at the home of Martha's brother, Everett Zachary. Everett was 88 and enjoyed all the family that gathered in his home to celebrate his birthday.
Bro. David Grumbach's Sunday School Class participated in a service project on Saturday, March 5, in the parking lot of Family Clinic of New Albany. They handed out 800 Covid home tests, hundreds of N95 masks and 18 cases of oranges. They also shared their faith and told all about Macedonia Baptist Church and what it has to offer.
The Children's Choir performed during the morning worship at Macedonia on Sunday. They sang two songs they had been practicing during Wednesday night choir practice. They did such a good job. They knew the words as well as the motions and performed with such enthusiasm. It was such a blessing to watch them. Robin McDonald and Christie Stuckey lead the Children's Choir.
Jace Howell, son of Hannah and Cade Howell celebrated his sixth birthday at the PAC in New Albany. The theme of his party was Super Heroes. He had a two-layer cake with his name and the number six and Super Hero symbols on the cake. Fruit, cake and ice cream were served. The children loved playing with all the inflatables and wearing Super Hero costumes. About 40 friends and family gathered to celebrate with Jace. His birthday is March 1.
Thought for the Week: “Actions prove who someone is. Words just show who they pretend to be.”