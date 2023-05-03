Recently, Michelle Adams and Kathryn Henderson made a short trip to New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. In New Orleans, they stayed at the Hilton French Riverfront Hotel. They enjoyed walking to the French Market, shopping and dining around Jackson Square. Cafe Du Monde and The Gumbo Shop were favorites. The rest of the time was spent in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, and Ocean Springs.
Margaret Murphree, Martha Owen, Patsy Grisham, Marie Wilson, and Lou McQuary attended the spring WOM meeting on Monday, April 24, at Ingomar Baptist Church. A delicious meal was served, and Kellie Seger spoke about their missionary effort in Uganda. Michael, Kellie, Brian, Caden, Braden Parker, Joseph and John Michael Seger have been serving in Uganda since 2018. At the time they received the call from God, the Seger family was living at East Webster and had just built a house. They accepted the call and began their mission work. Kellie showed slides and discussed their work. It was a very interesting depiction of their mission in Uganda. The family has been on furlough and will return to Uganda in June. Please pray for the Seger family and the UC2 Ministries as they fulfil the Great Commission by educating, discipling, and serving orphans and vulnerable families in Uganda. To learn more about their mission work, visit UG2MINISTRIES. EPISTLE.ORG.
Lou and Larry McQuary attended the West Union 1973 Class Reunion at West Union School on Saturday, April 29. They enjoyed visiting with former students and reminiscing about the past. Twenty-seven graduated in this class, and three have already died. Seventeen of the classmates were present. It was an enjoyable evening for all.
On Sunday, April 30, a special dinner was served to honor John and Christie Stuckey. This was their last Sunday at Macedonia. They have accepted the call to Atmore Baptist Church in Atmore, Alabama. They will be greatly missed at Macedonia where they served for the past three years.
The Macedonia Women's Bible Study Group met in the home of Lou and Larry McQuary
on Sunday, April 30. Attending the meeting were Danelle Brennan, Margaret Murphree, Regina Russell, Joni Carpenter, Machell Kirk, Gracen Maxey, Hannah Howell, Doris Garrison and Lou McQuary. They enjoyed refreshments before the meeting and then discussed and prayed for prayer requests from each participant. Their lesson was on Psalm 119:10. In order to discern the voice of God, we must refocus and ask ourselves, "What am I really seeking?" According to A. W. Tozer, " Whoever seeks God as a means toward desired ends will not find God. The mighty God, the maker of heaven and earth, will not be one of many treasures, not even the chief of all treasures. He will be all in all, OR HE WILL BE NOTHING." In addition to refocusing, we must also relax. It is our responsibility to get to know God, but it is God's responsibility to keep us from wandering and to cause us to hear and recognize his voice. The next meeting will be May 21,
Next Sunday, May 7, will be graduation Sunday at Macedonia. Seniors will be honored.
The Union County Baptist Senior Adult Rally will be May 8 at 10 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Myrtle. Lunch is provided and donations accepted.
Child dedication is at Macedonia on May 14. A Mother's Day Brunch will be held at 9 a.m. also on this day.
The closing program for Team Kids will be Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. A meal will follow and everyone is invited.
Thought for the Week: “Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” Vicki Harrison
