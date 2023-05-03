Recently, Michelle Adams and Kathryn Henderson made a short trip to New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. In New Orleans, they stayed at the Hilton French Riverfront Hotel. They enjoyed walking to the French Market, shopping and dining around Jackson Square. Cafe Du Monde and The Gumbo Shop were favorites. The rest of the time was spent in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, and Ocean Springs.

