Chris, Danelle, Christopher Brennan and Daylin (Jericho's wife) drove to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for Jericho Brennan's graduation from Basic Training. On Wednesday, March 8, they watched Jericho in the Airman's Run and Airman's Coin Ceremony. The afternoon was spent on a town pass with family. On Thursday, March 9, they watched the Graduation Parade and because Jericho graduated with honors, he received another town pass. Jericho is now at Goodfellow AF Base for schooling in the Intelligence Field. Daylin will be moving to Texas this week to live with her husband in base housing. Jericho is the nephew of Chris and Danelle Brennan.

