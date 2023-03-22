Chris, Danelle, Christopher Brennan and Daylin (Jericho's wife) drove to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for Jericho Brennan's graduation from Basic Training. On Wednesday, March 8, they watched Jericho in the Airman's Run and Airman's Coin Ceremony. The afternoon was spent on a town pass with family. On Thursday, March 9, they watched the Graduation Parade and because Jericho graduated with honors, he received another town pass. Jericho is now at Goodfellow AF Base for schooling in the Intelligence Field. Daylin will be moving to Texas this week to live with her husband in base housing. Jericho is the nephew of Chris and Danelle Brennan.
Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary went to Ambergris Caye, an island off the coast of Belize March 10-16 on a mission trip with a group from Tishomingo County. There were 24 in their group. Tonya McAnally has been going on these mission trips since she was in college at Ole Miss. She hasn't planned a trip since Covid hit three years ago, so she was glad to be back on the mission field. Some of the team members worked building pillars to be used in an outdoor pavilion at the church. This will allow the people on the island to have church outside since the temperatures get rather hot in this climate. In San Mateo, they spread the gospel, invited people to church, gave out beans, rice, shoes, and clothes. Cheryl Jordan led the children's church and VBS. Several members worked in the school, Holy Cross. There are still a lot of children who do not attend school because Holy Cross is limited due to space. The classes are not air conditioned, and children walk to school by themselves. Some children are accompanied by adults. There are no busses. Several team members worked in the classrooms assisting the teachers. Abbie and Anna Claire worked in the classrooms. Anna Claire had to take over one classroom when the teacher had to leave unexpectedly.
Dentists volunteer their services about twice a year. While the group was there, the dental clinic was open. Some of the members entertained the children while the medical information was gathered. Nicole worked in the library organizing books since their librarian had left. Adilynn assisting by finding all the dinosaur books and organizing them.
On the second day they were on the island, the group passed out bracelets, flip flops, tracts, and invited people to come to church the next day. During the afternoon, several went snorkeling off the Belize Barrier Reef. They swam out to the reef and the guide pointed out different species of fish as well as the beauty of the reef. Later, some of the group swam with the nurse sharks (NO TEETH). Adilynn loved being with the sharks, and she didn't want to get back in the boat. This one afternoon was the only "down time" they had on the trip. The group had a fruitful six days of mission work, and they made new friends and reacquainted themselves with others they had met on previous trips. Lou and Larry McQuary are so grateful that God blessed the Mission Group with a safe journey to and from their destination.
Martha and Maggi Owen and Cindy and Eugene Heimbach went to Branson March 12-16. They enjoyed Wonderworld, Esther at Sight and Sound, and a movie "80 for Brady." Martha really enjoyed seeing her brother, Everette Zachary in Ripley, Tenn. Martha's brother has the same birthday as Martha. He was 89 and Martha was 80. Martha was 80 on March 8.
Bro. Jason Howell preached Sunday morning in the absence of Bro. David. He preached about Benaiah, one of 30 mighty men of David who protected him. His three-point sermon consisted of His Mission, His Heritage, and His Legacy. His closing question was, "What is in your pit that needs to be conquered?"
Opportunities for service at Macedonia include:
March 23 Amish Country in Ethridge, Tenn. Joy Group
March 26 Women's Bible Study 5:30 p.m. at the home of Lou/Larry McQuary
March 28 WOM snacks and finger foods for Blue Mountain
April 2 Children's Easter Music during morning worship
April 2 Easter Family Night: Parents and kids 3 years old-5th grade 6 p.m.
April 3 WOM 5:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall
April 14 -16 D-Now
Thought for the Week: “Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” Vicki Harrison
