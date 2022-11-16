The Mini Cheerleaders cheered on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the half time of the girl's high school game. Arden McQuary was all decked out in her new cheer suit. Her little sister, Rowan, didn't cheer, but she was dressed in her cheer suit too. The girls enjoyed making pictures in their suits with their pompoms. Adilynn McQuary was supposed to cheer also, but she was sick. She is looking forward to the next date so she can cheer. The Endowment Fund sponsored a supper catered by Seafood Junction the same night. There was a big crowd present for the game. Both junior high and high school teams played. The boys’ cross-country team from West Union were honored at the half time for their State Championship they earned on Monday, Nov. 7. Congratulations boys!!! Great accomplishment.
Ava Turner celebrated her eighth birthday on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Magnolia Soap. She had a mermaid-themed party. The girls made bath bombs and were delighted to take them home. Attending the party were Olivia Johnson, Remi Baker, Amelia Goolsby, Maggie Garrett, and Brooklyn Bolen. Ava was 8 on Sunday, Nov. 13. She lives with her brother, Jacob Cook, and is the granddaughter of Teresa and Stony Cox.
During the Sunday morning service at Macedonia Baptist Church, Janice Price - a candidate for the position of Children's Minister - was introduced to the congregation as Bro. David Grumbach interviewed her. She met with the deacons at 1 p.m. and was available at 2 p.m. to meet with any interested parents or grandparents. Janice is a one-parent mom of three boys: Cannon, age 14; Hayden, age 13; and Bryson, age 11. Janice was born in West Palm Beach, Fla. and from there moved to Tupelo and Pontotoc. Her father is a minister, and Janice made the decision to follow Christ at age 12. She graduated from Pontotoc High School. She worked three years at East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo as a preschool director. Last September the family moved to Myrtle where the boys attend school.
She has a vision for the Children's Ministry to grow as activities are planned for them. There will be a special called business meeting on Sunday, Nov. 20, to vote on calling Janice Price as the church's Children's Minister. We are all excited about having a full-time staff member dedicated to the growth of our children and grandchildren.
Macedonia will be hosting a Women's Christian Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. This dinner is designed to be a lovely evening in which the women can restore and refresh their souls prior to the hectic pace the Christmas season brings. Regina Garrett is in charge of this event.
The churchwide holiday dinner will be Sunday night, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
The Children's and Adult Choir will present their Christmas program, Always a King, on Sunday, Dec. 18, during the morning worship. Make plans to attend. The choirs have been working hard to prepare a musical event that would please Jesus.
Macedonia is taking donations until Nov. 27, for poinsettias to be placed in honor or memory of someone special. These poinsettias will be placed on the stage to add a festive spirit to the sanctuary. Names will be printed in the Christmas Musical program.
Bobby Murphree passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Memphis. He was born in New Albany on June 25, 1948, to the late Ocie Paul Murphree and Mattie Puffer. He is survived by his wife, Carol W. Murphree whom he married on Dec. 24, 1975 and his children, Delorse Douglass, Robert Long, Paul Murphree and Wendy Bing. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Herring, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He spent most of his life loving big and always helping those in need. His memory will be forever cherished.
Thought for the Week: “He did not come to save us because we were worth the saving, but we were utterly worthless, ruined, and undone.” Charles Spurgeon
