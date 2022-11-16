The Mini Cheerleaders cheered on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the half time of the girl's high school game. Arden McQuary was all decked out in her new cheer suit. Her little sister, Rowan, didn't cheer, but she was dressed in her cheer suit too. The girls enjoyed making pictures in their suits with their pompoms. Adilynn McQuary was supposed to cheer also, but she was sick. She is looking forward to the next date so she can cheer. The Endowment Fund sponsored a supper catered by Seafood Junction the same night. There was a big crowd present for the game. Both junior high and high school teams played. The boys’ cross-country team from West Union were honored at the half time for their State Championship they earned on Monday, Nov. 7. Congratulations boys!!! Great accomplishment.

