During the week of December 13-16, Kellie, Keith, and Sydney Mitchell, Tristen Williams, and Hannah, Cade, Jace, and Jeter Howell went to the Smoky Mountains. They stayed in a three-story cabin in Gatlinburg. They enjoyed the Jurassic Park boat ride, Rowdy Bear Mountain Coaster where they shot laser guns as they rode, snow tubing, Power coaster, and riding bumper cars and the Mountain Coaster in Ober. They also went to the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and really enjoyed seeing all the animals swimming overhead. They had intended to go to Anakeesta, but six of the 8 came down with the flu, so they didn't try to go. Even though most of them got sick, they had a great time.
On Friday, December 17, Brian, Jacki, Greer, Graden, and Ganon Manning flew to Denver, Colorado along with Angie, Jason, Laina, and Vance Corder. They rented a car and drove in Winter Park that evening. On day two, everyone had a big day snow skiing. On day three, they rented snow mobiles and got to see all the beautiful snowcapped trees and looked for wildlife. On day four, Vance gave snowboarding a try and landed in the urgent care with a wrist fracture. Thankfully, it was not a severe break. The rest of the group spent the day skiing again. They enjoyed some good restaurants and fellowship while there, returning home on December 21.
Chris, Melissa and Jed Long; Noel, Rob, Willa James, Crew, Boothe Browning Steele; Marley, Kent, and Camp Quitman Collier; Annie Michael Steele; and Becky Speed (Chris Long's mother) went to Zoolights in Memphis this past week. They enjoyed all the beautiful festive lights that were all over the zoo, and the children were so excited. They ate at Freddie's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Olive Branch. The family made a lot of memories and enjoyed their night together.
Macedonia Baptist Church was saddened to hear of the death of one of its oldest members, Clara Vance Garrison on Wednesday, December 22. Clara Vance was 88 and was still an active member of the church although her health had declined in the last few years. She was a talented quilter and was a member of the Piecemakers Quilting Club and the Union County Homemakers. Many of her beautiful quilts were on display throughout the church during the services. Visitation was held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Friday, December 24 from 9-11, with the funeral at 11. Bro. David Grumbach and Bro. Will Reedy officiated. Her son, Jerry Garrison, opened the service with special remarks about his mother. She was buried at Macedonia alongside her deceased husband, Carrol. Clara Vance is survived by three daughters, Judy Kirk (Larry), Brenda Reedy (Larry), Debbie Jumper (Mitchell); a son, Jerry Garrison; a brother-in-law, James Carter; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Thought for the Week: “God might make you bend, but He won't let you break.”