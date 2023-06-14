On June 2, Beverly Hall flew to Boston, Mass. to spend a few days with her friend, Billie McGee. After Beverly arrived, she and Billie traveled to Newport, R. I. In Newport, they took a trolley tour of the quaint town and toured The Breakers, summer home of the Vanderbilt family. Other houses featured on the tour were the Elms, Marble House, and Chateau sur Mer. Another enjoyable feature of the town was the beautiful home of Jay Leno, which featured 12 chimneys. Before traveling back to Boston, the girls enjoyed an afternoon in Mystic, Conn. They strolled and shopped downtown, visited the Visitor's Center and enjoyed eating at the world-famous Mystic Pizza. After returning to Boston for the night, the girls enjoyed a seafood lunch at Saltie Girl before traveling to Concord, N. H. They enjoyed touring the Capitol City, Capitol Complex and eating ice cream and dessert waffles at Sundays. Before leaving Boston, the girls were busy planning their next adventure.
Orange Beach was the family vacation spot for Kathryn Henderson; Michelle and George Addams; Jaime, Jason, and Bo Collier; Timbo, Ashley, Lake, and Evie Rae Henderson; Jack Rutherford; and Wes Stanton. Everyone enjoyed plenty of beach time and relaxation. Favorite restaurants included The Steamer and Tacky Jack’s.
Larissa Edwards, Brittany Gregory, Linda Lindley and Shirley Ozbirn spent Wednesday, June 7, through Saturday, June 10, at Gulf Shores Plantation at Fort Morgan, Ala. They shopped, enjoyed the beach and ate at Tacky Jack’s. While there, Larissa and Brittany took pictures in anticipation of the arrival of Brittany's fourth son.
C J Shirley played in the D. M. Howie Crossroads Diamond Club All-Stars game in Hattiesburg on Thursday, June 8. Coach Ashley Russell, his high school coach, coached him in this game. The all-star seniors from North Mississippi played the all-star seniors from South Mississippi. The North won 9-8.
C J then traveled to Starkville to go through orientation and register for the fall. C J is all set to start college at the end of the summer.
Congratulations to Ashley Russell for being named the NEMCABB coach of the year. Coach Russell's team won second place in the state championship. They had a very successful season this year.
Madison McMillin was baptized at Macedonia on Sunday, June 4. She is the daughter of Dawn and Paul McMillin.
The Women's Bible Study Group met in the home of Lou and Larry McQuary on Sunday night, June 11. Attending were Danelle Brennan, Kathryn Henderson, Margaret Murphree, Regina Russell, Joni Carpenter, Gracen Maxey, Hannah Howell, Doris Garrison and Lou McQuary. The group enjoyed delicious refreshments provided by Doris Garrison and shared prayer requests. The lesson was on believers expecting to hear the voice of God, just as sheep recognized the voice of the shepherd. Priscilla Shirer shared about sheepfolds being a protection during the night during ancient times. As many as 10 shepherds with 100 sheep each could go into one of the ancient sheepfolds. All the shepherds except one could leave and go in the village and get a good night's sleep while one shepherd would stay and guard the sheep. The next morning the shepherds would return to the sheepfold and call their sheep. This is an amazing picture of how God is the shepherd and the believers are the sheep. God protects his believers and calls them, and they know his voice. The group concluded their study of Discerning the Voice of God by Priscilla Shirer.
Small groups began last Wednesday night. If you weren't there, pick you out a group and come join us from 6:30-7:30. The three groups include Parenting, Revelation, and Got Questions.
Donuts for Dads and Granddads and their children/grandchildren will be next Sunday at 9 a.m.
Fourth of July celebration will be Sunday, July 4 at 7 p.m. Food, fireworks and an inflatable waterslide will be provided. Make plans to attend.
Set aside the dates July 9-13 for VBS at Macedonia.
Thought for the week: “We will never influence the world for Christ until we refuse to allow the world to influence us.”
