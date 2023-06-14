On June 2, Beverly Hall flew to Boston, Mass. to spend a few days with her friend, Billie McGee. After Beverly arrived, she and Billie traveled to Newport, R. I. In Newport, they took a trolley tour of the quaint town and toured The Breakers, summer home of the Vanderbilt family. Other houses featured on the tour were the Elms, Marble House, and Chateau sur Mer. Another enjoyable feature of the town was the beautiful home of Jay Leno, which featured 12 chimneys. Before traveling back to Boston, the girls enjoyed an afternoon in Mystic, Conn. They strolled and shopped downtown, visited the Visitor's Center and enjoyed eating at the world-famous Mystic Pizza. After returning to Boston for the night, the girls enjoyed a seafood lunch at Saltie Girl before traveling to Concord, N. H. They enjoyed touring the Capitol City, Capitol Complex and eating ice cream and dessert waffles at Sundays. Before leaving Boston, the girls were busy planning their next adventure.

