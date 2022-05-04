Sonny and Diane Downs spent last week in Sevierville in a cabin from Monday through Friday. They visited with Sonny's brothers and sisters who had gathered there to spend time together with family. The favorite places they ate were Old Mill Pottery House Cafe in Pigeon Forge and The Chop House.
Jennifer Stanton graduated from Samford University Moffett and Sanders School of
Nursing with DNP of Advanced Practice Nursing which is a doctoral degree. Her research centered on maternal hypertension, preeclampsia, and postpartum preeclampsia. She attended full time for the past 16 months. They had their hooding ceremony Thursday, April 28, for the doctorate and master degree students with degrees in anesthesia, advanced practice, and nursing administration. Her plans for the future are to teach on a graduate level as an adjunct faculty. She has been teaching for the last 10 years on an undergraduate level. She is married to Bubba Stanton and they have two children, Wes and Wade. Her parents are Beverly (Larry) Hall and Jerry Fitzgerald. We are all very proud of Jennifer. She graduated from West Union and has grown up before our eyes. She brings honor to our Macedonia Community.
Dustin, Terri, Nathan and Jackson Pounders moved their membership to Macedonia on Sunday. We welcome this family to Macedonia.
Logan Grumbach graduated with a Doctor of Aerospace Engineering degree at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Ala. on Monday, May 2. Logan works at Lockheed Martin in Huntsville and Christina works at Boeing on the NASA side. They have one child, Ronan. Logan is the son of Dr. David and Tammie Grumbach.
A former member of Macedonia Baptist Church died April 20 in Dade City, Fla. Patsy Gilliam Boggs was born in 1941 in Myrtle to Dalphon and Jabe Gilliam. She had three siblings: Kathleen Rhea, Richard Andrew Gilliam and James Aubrey Gilliam. She married Vernon Boggs in 1965 in Florence, Ala. Patsy was a beloved English teacher at West Union. She moved to Florida to be near her daughter, Sandra Taylor, and her two grandchildren, Amber and Chandler. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 7, at Zephyrhills First Assembly Church in Zephyrhills, Fla. Patsy was soft-spoken and dedicated to her family and her Lord.
Ryli McQuary's grandfather, William Carson "Skebo" Grisham, died Friday, April 29, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. He loved the outdoors and made many friends through the years while hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Trisha Grisham; one daughter, Sunni Brown; two sons, Sketer Grisham and W. C. Grisham (Darla); two sisters, Kay Browning and Jeanette Cook (Walter); two brothers, Carl "Bill" Grisham (Linda) and Hugh Grisham; seven grandchildren: Ryli McQuary (Hunter), Rett Brown (Samantha), Bowen Brown, Carter Brown, Carson Grisham, Daylen Grisham, and Mia Grisham; four great-grandchildren: Arden and Rowan McQuary, and Gracie and Ella Jo Brown. Visitation was Sunday from 4-7 p.m. and the funeral was Monday at 1 p.m. at United Funeral Service.
Thought for the Week: “The best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.” Andy Rooney