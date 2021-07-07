On June 19 Cora Rayne Garrett celebrated her third birthday with a Moana party. She had a sailboat in the backyard, and Cora was dressed in Moana clothes. She had a turquoise Moana cake with Moana and Maui characters on the cake. She also had cupcakes and cookies and had lots of balloons. The highlight of her party was when a real live Moano showed up all in costume!! Cora had a party she will always remember. She is the daughter of John Michael and Cameal Garrett and has one sister, MacKenzie Gilliam. Cora’s birthday was June 26.
Kathy and Johnny Knighton’s family had a wonderful vacation at Orange Beach at the Turquoise. Enjoying the beach vacation with Johnny and Kathy were Mindi, Cameron, and Lilly Stout; Cole Phillips; Corey, Christy, and Cohen Knighton; and Daniel, Brittney, Brooklyn and Preston Knighton. They enjoyed Putt Putt Golf and playing in the sand and water at the beach. The guys played golf one day. They enjoyed eating at the Oyster House and at Doc’s. They had planned a deep sea fishing trip, but it was cancelled due to the hurricane. The Knighton family had a great beach time get away.
John Michael, Cameal, and Cora Garrett and MacKenzie Gilliam traveled to the Great Wolf Lodge in Lagrange, GA on June 27. They enjoyed the water park, arcade, rope course, and wall climbing. On Wednesday they went to a wild safari and fed the animals before going back to the water park. On Thursday they went to Columbus, GA and went to a trampoline park and then to an arcade and water park. They came home on July 2 and had a great vacation.
Sonny Downs had a trip of a lifetime when he went to the College World Series games on June 25 and June 26 when Mississippi State played Texas. Diane and Sonny went to the 2013 College World Series where State lost to UCLA in the Championship round. This time Sonny thought the Dawgs had a really good chance to win. He wanted to go, but Diane didn’t think she could make the trip. Carter Hall, his only grandchild who cheers for State, was out of pocket with a church trip so Sonny thought he wouldn’t be able to go. Later on, his son, Walker Downs, from La Grange, Kentucky called him and asked if he was going to Omaha When Walker found out he didn’t have anyone to go with him, he volunteered to go with his dad. Sonny traveled 7 hours to get to Walker’s home on June 24, and he spent the night with Walker and his family. At 7 o’clock the next morning, Walker and Sonny traveled to Omaha and arrived one hour before the game began on Friday night. This game was an elimination game since the Dawgs had beat Texas once. Texas hit a three run homer in the top of the 9th to take an 8-5 lead when the rains descended and the game was delayed and only finished at 2am with a defeat for State. MSU had to win the third game in order to advance to the championship game against Vanderbilt on June 28-30.
Texas came into the game very confident, but State won the hard fought game 4-3 with Bednar pitching 61/3 innings. Sims came in to finish the game. Bednar and Sims were superb and sent State into the Championship.
As bad as Sonny hated to come home, he and Walker headed back to Kentucky. Daniel, Walker’s son had his 19th birthday party Sunday night and Walker had to get ready for a mission trip on Wednesday. Sonny spent the night with Walker’s family on Sunday night and then headed back to Mississippi on Monday. He got home in time to see the Monday night game in which State lost They played exceptionally well on Tuesday and Wednesday and clinched the 2021 College World Series on Wednesday night with a score of 9-0. On their way home, they toured the Midwestern Seminary in Kansas City, MO and they ate an outstanding meal at the Smokehouse BBQ restaurant near the Seminary. They also saw the Kansas City Chiefs and KC Royals ball stadiums as well as the St. Louis Arch and Bush Stadium in St. Louis. Near Columbus, MO they ate at a well known Amish Buffet. They had all they could eat for fourteen dollars. Don’t you know that they chowed down on that good Amish food.!!
During the series, State played errorless ball. Bednar and Sims set a World Series record of 21 strikeouts with Bednar striking out 15 and Sims 6 in the first Sunday night game against Texas. In the final game on June 30, Bednar pitched 6 innings of no hit baseball and Sims finished the game, allowing only one hit. This outstanding pitching performance came with only 3 days of rest for Bednar and Sims.
This was a great year for MS State Sports since the baseball team brought home the first national championship to the school in any sport. Sonny and Walker enjoyed their time together and made memories that will last a lifetime.
Macedonia Baptist’s VBS starts Sunday night, July 11. Parents are encouraged to attend. It will begin with everyone assembled in the sanctuary for the opening ceremony and the teaching of the lesson. From there, everyone will go to the Family Life Center for supper. Next, there will be game time in the gym until it gets dark enough for fireworks. The next three nights will consist of rotations for activity, Bible, crafts, missions, music, and food. Thursday will the parent night and another meal will be served.
Thought for the Week: A gem cannot be polished without friction. The child of God cannot be perfected without adversity. Mamie McCullough