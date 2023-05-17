On Sunday, May 7, Beverly and Larry Hall; Jennifer and Wade Stanton; Jerry Fitzgerald; Vicky Kisor; Charlie, Hayli, Asher, Vail and Waverly Uhiren; Brandon, Amanda, Birdie Mae and Clancy Kisor attended First Baptist Church Pontotoc for the baby dedication of Frances Fitzgerald Kisor. After church, the group enjoyed lunch at Montgomery's on Oxford Street. Later that night, Amanda, Beverly, Wade and Vicky attended Birdie Mae and Clancy's children's choir program.
Lou and Larry McQuary attended the Awards Program at West Union School on Wednesday, May 10. Arden McQuary received a silver medal for receiving over 50 Accelerated Reading points this year. On Friday, May 12, they attended the Awards Program at Myrtle School. Jeter Howell graduated from pre-K and Jace Howell received a reading award.
On Wednesday, May 10, Audrey Wigington and Lou McQuary shopped at The Talk of the Town and The Candle Shop in Batesville. After shopping, Audrey treated Lou to lunch at Chilie's in Batesville.
Carter Hall, son of Susan and Paul Hall, graduated with his Eagles Homeschool group at Oakland Baptist Church in Corinth at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. There were 20 seniors who graduated with Carter. Attending his graduation were Paul, Susan, Avery and Jack Hall; Diane and Sonny Downs; Julie and Bowen Gordon; and Sarah and Dwight Hall, along with many other relatives. After the graduation, Susan, Avery and Jack Hall; Diane and Sonny Downs; and Julie and Bowen Gordon ate at El Agave in New Albany.
On Sunday, May 14, Carter was honored with graduating seniors at First Baptist Church New Albany. Paul, Susan, Avery and Jack Hall; Diane and Sonny Downs; Sarah and Dwight Hall; and Julie and Bowen Gordon attended this service. At the conclusion of the service, the group ate with Susan and Paul Hall at their home.
Carter is the recipient of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Speaker's Tournament Scholarship and the Crenshaw Scholarship to Mississippi College, where Carter will attend in the fall.
Jeff Brickhouse is the interim at Macedonia Baptist Church while the church is seeking a replacement for John Stuckey. He did an excellent job leading the worship service on Sunday morning. Bro. David baptized two who recently made professions to follow Christ. Luke Clayton and Madison Roberts were saved when Bro. Jason Howell led an evangelistic service on the last night of Team Kids. Trisha Greer, Kara Hallam and Abbie Skelton made professions of faith during the recent DNow weekend. Bro. James Baker baptized them.
Ren Michael Willard, son of Zach and Gina Beth Willard, was dedicated on Sunday, May 14. His parents and the church pledged to help minister to him as he grows up.
Chase, Lauren, Sophie and Jack Jeter moved their letter to Macedonia on Sunday, May 14. We welcome them to our fellowship.
On Sunday, June 4, Family Night at the Lake will be held at Stafford Lake at 5 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, games and lot of fun for all ages will be provided. Come and join us for a night of fun.
Beginning June 7, the MBC Children Summer Program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Children will have 30 minutes of music and 30 minutes of singing. The adults will have a choice of three small groups to attend the month of June: Family Focus, Room 107; Revelation study, Conference Room; and Got Questions, Room 201.
June 7-9 will be the men's fishing trip at Hurricane Landing. See Tony Churchill for details. A church-wide fish fry will be held there on June 9 at 6 p.m.
Thought for the Week: “You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that they left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can't see them, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that they are gone, or you can cherish their memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what they would want. Smile, open your heart, love...and go on.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.