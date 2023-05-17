On Sunday, May 7, Beverly and Larry Hall; Jennifer and Wade Stanton; Jerry Fitzgerald; Vicky Kisor; Charlie, Hayli, Asher, Vail and Waverly Uhiren; Brandon, Amanda, Birdie Mae and Clancy Kisor attended First Baptist Church Pontotoc for the baby dedication of Frances Fitzgerald Kisor. After church, the group enjoyed lunch at Montgomery's on Oxford Street. Later that night, Amanda, Beverly, Wade and Vicky attended Birdie Mae and Clancy's children's choir program.

