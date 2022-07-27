Abbie McQuary attended Law Camp at the Lee County Justice Center from July 18-21. Nicole McLaughlin was over it and Judge Jacqueline Mask Played a large role in the camp. On Monday the participants zoomed with Judge Ronald from the Supreme Court of Mississippi. They met circuit court and chancery court judges and completed a negotiation activity. On Tuesday, they watched an arraignment in which the trial date was determined, and the bond was set. Jim Johnson, Sheriff of Lee County, met with the participants. He discussed serial killers and how one was active in Mississippi at one time. They also talked to some more judges and attorneys. On Wednesday, they talked to workers at Youth Court. The workers did a skit to demonstrate how to respect the court and the judges and also discussed how to dress properly while attending court procedures. On Thursday, they saw an arraignment at a circuit court, and they participated in a mock trial. Abbie was the defendant. Abbie had an educational week, and it helped her to know if she might want to consider being a lawyer one day. Abbie is the daughter of Jack and Nicole McQuary and will be a junior next year. She is homeschooled in the ARROWS homeschool group.
Lou and Larry McQuary took five grandkids to Incredible Pizza in Cordova on Friday: Adilynn McQuary, Arden McQuary, Jace Howell, Jeter Howell, and Connor Coffey. They enjoyed the arcade games, and they had plenty to choose from. Some were too hard to figure out how to run, so they kept going from one to the other until they found one they liked. Before getting on the adventure rides, they ate lunch which offered plenty of choices. Their favorites were pizza, cookies, and pudding. The first adventure ride was a roller coaster. It was so colorful, red, blue, and yellow, zooming across the tracks. They also played on the bumper cars and a spinning ride. Adilynn rode the big spinner three times. She is like her daddy and enjoys the rides. Before leaving, they had another round of pizza and cookies. Incredible Pizza provided a day of fun for the McQuary grandkids.
Bro. David Grumbach started a new series on core values. It will consist of 10 different topics. He has asked five different people in the church to deliver a message on one of the core values. Yesterday, Bro. Jason Howell delivered a message on Christ Centered Homes and Churches. His four-point message discussed spiritual teaching in the homes and the responsibility of parents to teach their children diligently. First, he addressed why parents should teach their children. If children aren't taught the truths, they will be forgotten and ignored. Second, he brought out what they should be taught. We don't have to be great Biblical scholars to teach our children. Rather, we as parents should spend quality time with our children, teaching them what we know. As children see God working in our lives, they will have a role model to follow. Third, how should we teach them? One main word surfaces here: diligence. It is so easy to get sidetracked, but we must dedicate ourselves to the task. Fourth, who should teach them? We shouldn't rely on the church, friends, or relatives to teach our children. We, as parents, should take the lead in spiritual instruction. Bro. Jason's sermon was uplifting and encouraging.
Macedonia will have the Blessing of the Backpacks in the morning worship and a Back to School Bash on August 14 at 5 p.m. at the church. Make plans to attend both of these.
Thought for the Week: “Children just be taught how to think, not what to think.” Margaret Mead
