Abbie McQuary attended Law Camp at the Lee County Justice Center from July 18-21. Nicole McLaughlin was over it and Judge Jacqueline Mask Played a large role in the camp. On Monday the participants zoomed with Judge Ronald from the Supreme Court of Mississippi. They met circuit court and chancery court judges and completed a negotiation activity. On Tuesday, they watched an arraignment in which the trial date was determined, and the bond was set. Jim Johnson, Sheriff of Lee County, met with the participants. He discussed serial killers and how one was active in Mississippi at one time. They also talked to some more judges and attorneys. On Wednesday, they talked to workers at Youth Court. The workers did a skit to demonstrate how to respect the court and the judges and also discussed how to dress properly while attending court procedures. On Thursday, they saw an arraignment at a circuit court, and they participated in a mock trial. Abbie was the defendant. Abbie had an educational week, and it helped her to know if she might want to consider being a lawyer one day. Abbie is the daughter of Jack and Nicole McQuary and will be a junior next year. She is homeschooled in the ARROWS homeschool group.

