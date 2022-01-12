Julie Harrell and Mason Motte had an impromptu, small family marriage ceremony on Aug. 26 while visiting Mason's family in Michigan because Mason's grandmother could not travel to Mississippi for their wedding they had planned for December. So on Dec. 4, Ginger and Stephen Harrell honored Julie and Mason with a celebration of their marriage at The Red Barn in Ripley. Julie wore a beautiful light ivory colored wedding dress with a very full, layered skirt and tight-fitting, partially off-the-shoulder bodice. She looked just like a beautiful princess. They had 14 attendants, and the bridesmaids wore beautiful burgundy dresses, and the groomsmen wore navy tuxes. Mason's uncle, Mike Fretenborough, was the minister for both weddings. We had several wonderful people who made this celebration very special: The very talented Diane Tate did a beautiful job with all the decorating and making of all the flower arrangements, bouquets and bouts; Sandra Lyons catered the reception with wonderful, delicious food; Clint Reid was the DJ and, as always, did a marvelous job (he also taught some of the young people some new dance "moves"). Katie Owen did Julie's hair for the wedding, and Amanda Kent did Julie's makeup and did a beautiful job. Valerie Carter and Lauren Jeter did all of the bridesmaids' hair for the wedding. Everyone looked amazing!! Makenzie at Taylor Square Photography was in charge of all the pictures, and they were so great to work with (some of the pictures that they captured were just breathtaking); and lastly, Cheryl Thurmond, owner of The Red Barn Venue in Ripley, is the absolute best and sweetest person you could ever work with. We were very blessed with the BEST!
On Dec. 17, Ginger, Stephen, Emily and Wesley Harrell went to Chesterfield, Mo., to attend Julie Harrell Motte's graduation ceremony at Logan University, which was Saturday, Dec. 18. Julie graduated from Logan in Chiropractic Medicine, and she is now Dr. Julie Harrell Motte. We are so very proud of her. She is going to make the best doctor. While there, the Harrells had Christmas with Julie and Mason in the hotel room, and everybody had so much fun! Ginger took a Christmas tree and surprised everyone with a decorated tree in the hotel room, along with everybody's stockings, filled with goodies, and she brought everybody's PJs alike, and all of Julie and Mason's presents. She also brought a Gingerbread house for everyone to decorate.
On Dec. 22, Ginger Harrell hosted the Shirley Christmas at her home. Every person in the Shirley family got to come, except Stephen, Julie, Mason and Kevin Cooper. Everybody brought food and presents, and everyone had a great time!
Sarah Farr; Angela, Jim, Jacob, and CJ Shirley; and Savannah and Tanner Blacklidge spent12 days in Bozeman, Mont. at Jim and Angela's home. They had tons of snow, and the group enjoyed skiing. CJ and Jim Shirley had to leave on Jan. 3, so CJ could return to school.
Sarah Beth Page won a trip to Nashville through United Way of North Mississippi.
Tatum Scott Coffey was born on Jan. 4, weighing 10 pounds. He had to be flown to LeBonheur due to some health issues on Jan. 6. He is hoping to come home soon. He is the son of Maddie McQuary and Adam Coffey.
Thought for the Week. “When you become a parent remember: Our children's values will lay the foundation for tomorrow's world.” Mamie McCullough