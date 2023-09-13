Ginger and Stephen Harrell hosted 16 people for a pool party on Saturday, September 2nd: Stephen's sister, and brother-in-law. Pam and Randy Lancaster, their three sons-Cory, Kelly and Kurt Lancaster and all of their children. Everybody had a great time swimming and Ginger made lots of party foods for all of them to enjoy. Pam and Randy live in Falkner right next door to Pam and Stephen's dad. They have 10 grandchildren.
On Sunday, September 3rd, Ginger and Stephen's son, Wesley, came home from MSU for his birthday party. He turned 20 on August 28th. Ginger cooked many dishes for the party and made enough food to feed an army! It was enjoyed by everyone. She honored Wesley's request for a canasta cake and also made a "surprise" strawberry cake for Ness Hunt, her cousin, who turned 69 on September 4. Ness was definitely surprised. There were 17 guests at the party. Family times are the best, and Ginger surely knows how to throw a party. Labor Day Weekend was a fun time at the Harrell house.
Trent, Tracie, Lydia, Cole and Mason Coffey; Richard, Tiffany (Tracie's sister), and Harper Owens; and Tyler (Tracie's brother) and Kelly Colbert went to Orange Beach August 31-September 4th. They stayed at a condo on the beach and ate some amazing food. Even though the weather wasn't the best, they enjoyed the sun when it popped out. It was a great Labor Day weekend for the family.
Jack and Nicole McQuary had a busy weekend helping Nicole's sister, Jessica Jenkins as Tupelo Hospital transported Jessica's daughter, Jala Ross, to Shepherd's Center in Atlanta. Jessica rode in the ambulance with Jala with Nicole following behind in a car. Jack drove a car to Atlanta for them to use while Jala is receiving therapy. Jala was in a four wheeler wreck 6 weeks ago and has been hospitalized every since. She has DAI brain injury and has also suffered a stroke. The family is all hopeful that Shepherds will be able to help Jala.
Macedonia hosted a Grandparents' breakfast on Sunday, September 10. The ladies cooked a mighty delicious breakfast with sausage sliders, sausage balls, donuts, fruit, and orange juice or chocolate milk. The grandparents all felt special to be honored.
The Margaret Lackey State Mission offering will be received on September 17.
Thought for the Week: “The hardest good-byes are the ones you don't see coming. The ones you don't plan. Or could never imagine happening.”
