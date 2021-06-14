On Sunday night, June 5. seventeen women gathered for a Bible Study on the Armor of God by Priscilla Shirer. The ladies had begun the study before COVID hit, so they decided to start the study again since they had to postpone it. Finger foods were brought by the ladies to enjoy before the Bible Study. They plan to meet once a month.
Dayla Brennan's old elementary school friend from California flew here from her hometown of Tok, Alaska last week. Gabby Lizarraga went to elementary school in California before moving to Hawaii for 4 years and then moving to Alaska. She said her favorite state was Alaska. One of her favorite things to do in Alaska is to watch the Northern Lights right in her front yard. She plans to attend the University of Alaska in Fairbanks and major in IT Networking and Cyber Security. Dayla and Christopher Brennan along with Gabby plan to fly to San Diego on Tuesday to attend the high school graduation of Christopher's girlfriend, Evalee Meyer, on June 17. Gabby plans to visit with some of her family who still live in the San Diego area.
Pam Ferguson hosted a women's gathering on Saturday, June 12 at her home. Fourteen guests attended the barbeque and rib cookout. Enjoying the fellowship were Vera Perkins, Marie Wilson, Martha Owen, Kaye Page, Kathryn Henderson, Ramona Murphree, Nicole McQuary, Regina Russell, Regina Garrett, Linda Morris, Danelle Brennan, Patsy Grisham, and Lou McQuary. Pam showed the guests her pool. She had intended for the cookout to be outside, but with the threat of rain, she moved it indoors.
Macedonia is having Bible School July 11-15 from 6-8:30 nightly. They plan to combine the Fourth of July Celebration with the kick off for VBS. On the first night, they plan to have some outdoor water fun before Bible School starts and have fireworks at the conclusion of Bible School. Tee shirts orders are being taken now. The cost per shirt is 10 dollars and sizes are available from Youth extra small to Adult 4 X. The larger sizes cost extra. Size 2X is $12, 3X is $14, and 4X is $16. Orders need to be turned in by next Sunday. You can also register your child online if you would like. Ages for classes are 3 through children completing fifth grade last year. Macedonia will be studying Destination Dig this year.
Thought for the Week: In the presence of trouble, be a person who grows wings, not a person who buys crutches. Mamie McCullough