On August 16-19, Abbie McQuary enjoyed a beach trip with Grace and Leslie Randle and Mary Hannah Whitehead. Also enjoying the trip was Leslie's sister and Grace's two sisters. They stayed at a condo in Orange Beach and mainly stayed on the beach taking in the water, sun, and sand. Favorite places to eat were Big Fish Restaurant and Cobalt. On their last day, they went shopping. No trip is complete without a trip to the mall, especially for a group of girls!! The beach trip was a surprise for Grace's 16th birthday which was August 19.
Recently, Donna McComb, Patsy Grisham, Kaye Page, Martha Owen, and Margaret Murphree ate at Cracker Barrel to celebrate Donna's birthtday. All the ladies had a fun time fellowshipping.
On Wednesday, September 22, Gracen, Conlee Cate, and Wells Maxey; GinaBeth, Rivers, and Rhodes Willard; and Jeter Howell went to Como Safari Park and enjoyed all the animals for Rivers' fourth birthday. That night after church, Rivers had a surprise party at El Agave. Attending the party were GinaBeth, Zach, Rivers, and Rhodes Willard; Gracen, Chance, Conlee Cate, and Wells Maxey; Greg, Penny, Eden, Walker, and Carson Conlee; Cade, Hannah, Jace, and Jeter Howell; Arden McQuary; Tania, Brian, and Garth Willard; Kellie, Dylan, and Tyler Willard. On Sunday, friends and family gathered at the Performing Arts Center for his main party.
Thought for the Week: “Two things define you: 1. Your patience when you have nothing. 2. our attitude when you have everything.