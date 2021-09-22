The Harrells had a very busy interesting and exciting August. Ginger was having her kitchen, piano room and guest bathroom renovated so during August she didn't have any kitchen cabinets or a sink and had to wash dishes in the bathtub!! In spite of these problems, life went on as usual. On August 2, Emily started cosmetology school. On August 4, Stephen and Ginger celebrated their 20th anniversary, and on August 5, they hosted a senior class party. The seniors swam, enjoyed the big water slide, played basketball and lounged on their new covered deck area. On August 6, Wesley began his senior year with a senior breakfast at West Union hosted by the parents. On August 8, Ginger and Stephen were asked to sing at Falkner Baptist Church where Mr. Willie Harrell (Stephen's dad) attends church, and he was able to go with them to the first service. On August 15, the Shirley family came to the Harrells for lunch, and they had the best time. On August 21, Stephen had his 40th year class reunion.
On August 22, Stephen and Ginger loaded the car and started on their road trip to Michigan to meet Julie's future in-laws, and Ginger drove because Stephen's knees are so bad. (He will have knee surgery on September 29.) They had a wonderful time with the Motte family. While in Michigan, Julie Harrell and Mason Motte decided to have a wedding ceremony while his precious Grandma Pat was there. It was such a fun wedding! Julie looked absolutely beautiful. Stephen and Ginger flew Emily and Wesley to Michigan so they could be in the wedding. They arrived at 9 p.m., and the wedding took place at 10 p.m. On August 29 Ginger and Stephen took Wesley and Emily to the airport to fly back home, and then Ginger drove 19 1/2 hours back to Mississippi.
On August 28, Wesley had his 18th birthday and celebrated with a party at his house. On the next day, Ginger and Stephen hosted a birthday lunch for Wesley.
Reading all about the Harrell's August takes your breath away! They had an amazingly busy month.
On September 4, Hunter, Ryli, and Arden McQuary went to the Mississippi State home football game against Louisiana Tech. Arden enjoyed ringing the cowbell and being in the large crowd of spectators!! State got behind and it looked like they were going to be defeated, but they scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to gain the lead. Louisiana Tech attempted a field goal in the last seconds of the game, but a State defender was able to deflect the ball from going through the goal posts. It was an exciting finish, and State won 35-34, clinching their first victory of the season.
Arden and Rowan McQuary celebrated their birthday at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 10 with a Bluey party. The children loved sliding and playing on the blow up apparatuses and running and rolling on the matts. Their cake was turquoise with pink spots outlined in black. Bluey and his friends were on top of the cake. Arden's sixth birthday was September 18, and Rowan's second birthday was July 2. Around 40 friends and family attended the celebration.
On September 11, Hunter McQuary and Wesley Jumper went to the Mississippi State home football game against North Carolina State. State took command early in the game and successfully came away with the victory, winning 24-10.
Soccer season is officially underway. Lou and Larry McQuary watched Jace Howell play for his Family Clinic U6 team on Monday and Thursday night. On Tuesday night they watched Adilynn McQuary and her Gumtree U8 team play as well as Arden McQuary's NMMC U8 team Lou and Larry are looking forward to the rest of the season.
On Thursday, September 16, Chris, Melissa, and Jed Long met Marley and Annie Steele; Kent Collier; Noel, Crew and Willa James Steele at Ciao Chow in New Albany to celebrate Marley's 24th birthday. They served Marley a hot fudge cake with ice cream, and Annie sang Happy Birthday to her mom.
Julie Canoy Motte was honored with a bridal brunch at the home of Ben and Susan McClelland in Oxford on Saturday, September 18. Reed Cooper was the parking attendant making sure everyone had a good parking spot. The guests ate outside on the porch. About 20 close friends and family attended. Julie received many pretty gifts.
Julie Canoy Motte was also honored on Sunday, September 19 at Macedonia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with a bridal shower. The Fellowship hall was decorated with white and gold balloons, gold tablecloths and flower arrangements on each table. Julie received a wide assortment of gifts.
Julie and Mason were married in Michigan in August but they will have a ceremony on December 4 at The Red Barn in Ripley to celebrate with all the family and friends from this area. Julie's parents are Stephen and Ginger Harrell. Grandparents are Willie Harrell of Falkner and the late James and Shirley Shirley and Norma Harrell. Mason's parents are Pam and Don Motte of Port Huron, Michigan. Grandparents are Pat Fretenborough and Kaye Motte and the late Norm Fretenborough of Michigan. Julie and Mason live in Bridgeton. MO where they both attend chiropractor school.
Thought for the Week: "Goals, like eggs, soon spoil unless they are hatched." Mamie McCullough