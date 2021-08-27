The Magnolia Civic Center Board is going through a case of the “what ifs” with the upcoming loss of Emily Draffen as the facility director.
Draffen and her family are moving to Memphis and she will be leaving the job here over the next month.
Despite the limitations and uncertainly of the Covid-19 pandemic, Draffen has still managed to schedule and produce a series of public events as well as overseeing needed improvements to the civic center itself and its operation.
“Emily has been an incredible bright spot during these difficult times for theaters and indoor facilities,” Civic Center Board President Clint Reid said. “Emily's professionalism and determination exceeded all of our expectations. She will succeed in whatever venture is in her future.”
“If I had to sing all of the praises that Emily deserved for her time and commitment on making the civic center a cultural asset for our community, I’d lose my voice pretty quickly,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “My biggest disappointment is that this pandemic never allowed her to fully execute her vision.”
Draffen took the civic center job in March 2020 – just when Covid-19 really began to rear its head.
“I didn’t understand how long it would be with us,” she said. “But I still would have taken the job.”
A Northeast Iowa native, she got her first exposure to theatre at age 13 through the influence of her father, appearing in a chorus with her sister. She was smitten.
“It was what we would do in the summer,” she said.
She graduated from college with a major in acting and minors in musical theatre and writing, but her real experience began with storefront theatre in Chicago. She moved on to seasonal theatre in Iowa City and eventually landed a slot as an associate company member at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis.
“I met this actor named Stephen Garrett and we got married,” she said.
Her first exposure to New Albany came through her husband, who is of course from here.
“I worked in a couple of the Murder Mystery Dinners here,” she said. “It was a cool opportunity to be a part of bringing a gem of a show not a lot of towns have. I was excited to be a part of it.”
Once the position of civic center manager opened up, she appeared to be a natural choice.
“My goal was to have a regular slate of shows each year and have a regular subscriber package,” she said. It would use streamlined ticket software and the productions would include traditional favorites as well as new events.
Covid-19 killed the idea of having a full theatre season pretty quickly, but Draffen did not give up.
Even though some had to be cancelled, she was able to still schedule events.
Included were more of the popular Murder Mystery Dinners, a virtual cabaret, yoga classes, Hee Haw, Marty Haggard, a playwriting bakeoff, Shakespeare in the Park Along the River, Justin Bartlett’s Behind the Scenes with Disney, a short play camp and jazz program.
She also oversaw much-needed improvements to the civic center itself.
The facility got new lighting, sound equipment, and work started on enlarging the stage, reinforcing the stage, providing storage access to the area under the stage, adding more workable loading doors and other small improvements.
She also works closely with Evelyn Mason and the community theatre group. They recently changed their name from Tallahatchie River Players to just New Albany Community Theatre as part of an effort to bring new blood into the group.
She hopes some of her other goals will be achieved by the new civic center manager and board.
“I would like to move the box office in and make it clean and usable,” she said. “That’s the first thing people see.”
She also wants to have both a wood and costume shop added in the back. Now, the two relatively small wing areas have to serve as whatever is needed at the moment, with some overlap and crowding.
Although she will no longer be living in New Albany, Draffen said she will still be available to help some.
“Maybe I can come down for some one-off plays, maybe direct or stage manage,” she said.
Draffen has no plans to leave theatre and said she has permission from her husband and daughter to keep her hand in. “I don’t want my acting muscles to atrophy,” she said.
A search is on to find someone to follow in her footsteps and carry on with the goals she has set but board members agree she will be a tough act to follow.
“She was the perfect match for a manager for this historic landmark and will be hard to replace,” Stroud said.