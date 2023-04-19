The Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation board members hosted their annual press conference this weekend where $6,000 in total grants were given to 14 nonprofits in Northeast Mississippi.
The New Albany Main Street Association received $446.
The association’s mission is to enhance the culture and quality of life in New Albany through planned revitalization, diversification and preservation of the downtown historic district and through active community involvement.
NEMYF was established by the CREATE Foundation to give high schoolers in our region a place to learn about giving back, getting involved, helping others and improving our region.
The 2022-2023 NEMYF board of directors consists of 55 eleventh and twelfth graders from 32 high schools across 16 counties. These counties include Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.
Since the founding in 2001, the NEMYF board members have grown the endowment to over $166,000. The priority of this funding is to support programs related to four focus areas – youth, special needs and human services, education, and the arts. Each year the cohort can spend up to 4 percent of the endowment on grants that help youth in our region. The group has collectively given over $58,000 in grants. This year our grant awards will total $6,000, which is the greatest amount given in a single year.