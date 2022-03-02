The New Albany Main Street Association is planning a spring fundraising social event.
“We are so excited to let you know that we are in the process of planning the First Annual New Albany Main Street Spring Gala,” Main Street and Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said.
“The event is an opportunity to celebrate our Main Street as it has grown to be a meaningful collaboration between investors, partners, board members, and the community to enhance our amazing town through organization, design, promotion, and economic development,” she continued. “This event will be a fundraiser for updating our downtown streetscapes. We would like to enhance the visual elements of the historic downtown, including planting beds, garbage receptacles, street furniture, and trees which all combine to form the street’s character.”
The gala will be held at the Union County Heritage Museum Friday, April 15, starting at 6 p.m. with the theme, “Spring!” The Bonfire Orchestra will provide live music so there will be dancing, along with food stations, drinks, a cigar and bourbon bar, auction items and a photo booth.
Those attending will receive a commemorative Spring Gala glass, social media and advertising perks, and a chance to win prizes.
Tickets are $50 per person or you may purchase one of 26 reserved tables that seat six for $500. Nearly all the tables are already sold out, however, and any remaining are on a first come, first served basis. Once the tables are sold, only individual tickets will be available.
Reservations can be made or tickets purchased at the Main Street office, 135 E. Bankhead St., or online at www.newalbanymainstreet.com/online-store. Anyone with questions may contact Stroud at 662-534-3438 or Chris Pugh at 662-316-8594.