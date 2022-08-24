The New Albany Main Street Association has begun its annual membership drive.
“We need your support now more than ever,” Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud said. “Over the years, the New Albany Main Street Association has accomplished significant growth and improvement, and our partners are the key to this achievement. We count on businesses and individual investments in Main Street to carry out all the improvements you see (and don’t see) in our community.”
Stroud said that Main Street is becoming more important as the community grows into more of a tourism destination.
“We are seeing it in the numbers, inquiries for information and from multiple, national recognitions such as Best Southern Small Town by USA and many more,” she said.
“We are on the national radar as a place to enjoy for a day or two,” Stroud continued. “Visitors have a direct impact on local businesses and in spurring our local economy not only in our Historic District but throughout New Albany and Union County. Your help provides education through social media, façade grants, maintenance of our downtown and Tanglefoot Plaza, regional advertising and our other public spaces upkeep.”
Stroud also wanted to remind everyone that Main Street is not just for businesses in the traditional downtown area, but encompasses the entire city and welcomes corporate and individual members as well as retail businesses.
Main Street membership offer several benefits:
· Updates on downtown happenings and Main Street accomplishments.
· Opportunity to participate in cooperative promotions and events.
· Website business placement
· Opportunity to participate in Façade Grant Program (Historic District)
· Two tickets and vote at the annual meeting.
· Social Media promotions; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
· Professional design and technical assistance for building renovation, merchandising, and business retention, expansion, and recruitment.
· Invitation to all membership events and seminars offered locally and through Mississippi Main Street Association.
· Access to resource libraries, state and national resource networks, and referral services.
· Liaison to city and county governments regarding issues affecting downtown and the business community.
· Opportunity to participate in the Main Street Money gift certificate business program.
The association also has a list of success stories, even for just the past year.
A National Park Service master plan has been created for development of the Tallahatchie River. New Albany has become one of only 14 cities designated as a retirement community. The former B. F. Ford School has been placed on the Federal and National Register of Historic Places. The Tanglefoot Trail Visitor’s Center opened and playground equipment was added to the Alabama Street Park. Also, retail and office space in the downtown area remains at full or near full capacity.
“Our mission for Main Street is ‘to enhance the culture and quality of life in New Albany through planned revitalization, diversification, and preservation of the downtown historic district through active community involvement,’” she said. “We can only do this through partnerships helping this nonprofit organization raise its operational budget.”
“With your help, Main Street will continue to enhance community pride and quality of life through many projects, organize ongoing activities in our community and in promoting all that we have,” she said.
Annual Main Street membership fees are $150 for a business with six or fewer employees, $250 for more than six, $500 for an industry and $40 for a private individual. Corporate memberships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and the $5,000 levels includes company logos on all events that are Main Street related.
For more information, call the Main Street office at 662-534-3438.
