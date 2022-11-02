“Create, revitalize, win” was the theme of this year’s New Albany Main Street Association annual membership meeting.
The guest speaker, Marlo Dorsey, is executive director and CEO of Visit Hattiesburg and shared some of what she has learned in her extensive background in tourism.
“The past two and one-half years have been unprecedented,” she said, referring to the worldwide health crisis. “It’s certainly been a wild ride.”
However, she noted that Mississippi has fared better than many areas. During the period, she said tourism spending in the state was up 24 percent at a time when it dropped nine percent nationally. “Mississippi was number one in tourism recovery in December 2021,” she said. “We recovered at twice the rate of the nation.”
That meant more money was available for tourism development at a time when the public was poised to pursue it again. “I know my bucket list expanded when Covid opened up,” she said. “A lot of people shifted from what they needed to their wants. And a lot of people left big cities for quality of life and low cost of living.” That was partly because people had discovered they did not necessarily have to be in an office setting to get their jobs done.
“Jobs are now following people” as a result, she said. “Downtowns are becoming more important. What was old is new again.”
Not only quality of life, but also the convenience of buying and selling locally as opposed to dealing with uncertain and unreliable shipping has placed more emphasis on smaller towns.
Unfortunately, Mississippi was one of only three states in the country that lost population as shown in the 2020 Census, but on the other hand, three counties gained population: Union, Lee and Lafayette.
“It is more important than ever to focus on place,” she said. “In the race for talent, quality of place is an economic driver.”
“New Albany has a lot of what talent looks for,” she continued. “You are the best-kept secret in this country.”
She closed by providing an acronym to go with the “create, revitalize, win” theme. “W is for we, not me,” she said. “I is for intentional, deliberate, focused, purposeful and N is for never give up.”
Main Street Manager Billye Jean Stroud thanked everyone for their active support of Main Street projects. She noted that downtown New Albany has, for the most part, maintained 100-percent occupancy and that New Albany has produced two state-wide winners in recent years. Megan Bynum won for her entrepreneurial business and Betsey Hamilton was named a Main Street Hero.
Stroud briefly mentioned some of the many projects Main Street is involved in and accomplishments associated with them and her goal to insure that Main Street encompasses the entire community, not just the traditional downtown area.
The annual meeting is also the time when Main Street announces three major awards.
The Main Street Service Award recognizes someone who has contributed services and support for the downtown area and New Albany in general. The 2022 winner is Chase Jeter, Director of New Albany Parks and Recreation.
Main Street Manager Stroud said Jeter “is always ready and willing to do what he can to assist in any way no matter the time, day or insanity of the request but mainly when I am in full panic mode. This award winner has such passion for his job and absolutely one of the nicest people I know. A team player first and foremost who exhibits such a positive attitude about making downtown better but constantly steps out of his scope of work requirements to do what is necessary as a team player.”
The Main Street Revitalization Award is presented to an individual who has completed an outstanding historic revitalization project that has made a positive impact on Downtown New Albany all the while taking advantage of available historic tax credits. The 2022 winner is Sam Smallwood, owner of Game Day Haircuts.
Stroud said Smallwood “has a passion for entrepreneurial endeavors, for historic preservation and is not afraid to take the financial risks to envision and dream big. The reinvestment in our historic downtown district is appreciated and from accounts from your downtown neighbors, traffic is in and out of your establishment all day. Besides having the DNA of one of New Albany's finest and most philanthropic family's, he loves New Albany just as much as his grandparents did not only investing but participating with New Albany Next Commission that plans and implement strategies for future growth and sustainability of this great community.”
Finally, the Main Street President’s Award recognizes an individual who has contributed leadership and support for downtown and who best represents commitment to the goal of enhancing the quality of life in New Albany by helping to ensure the preservation of the historic downtown district by active community involvement. The 2022 winner is Chris Pugh, owner of The Truffle Pig.
“This person does not sleep,” Stroud said before announcing the winner. “This person continually helps this main street program grow by offering fresh new outstanding ideas, solutions and volunteers without even thinking to say no. This person loves New Albany and will tell you often. The Miss New Albany Hospitality Pageant is now recognized as the premier preliminary pageant to our state's number one program for outstanding young woman, Mississippi's Miss Hospitality. He restarted a pageant that had been inactive for more than 25 years in this community and in three years he has taken participation from 10 young women to a pageant with over 40 participants. He not only gets the participation, but he works with each young lady personally so that all have the confidence to compete at their highest level. He was the event coordinator for the party of the year in New Albany with Main Street's first ever Spring Gala where over $5,000 was raised for downtown projects. He also volunteers as a board member for our civic center, New Albany Next Commission and is constantly pitching new ideas to draw people to New Albany. He not only has the Truffle Pig on Bankhead, but he sells real estate and still works with a premiere magazine in Memphis.”
The meeting also included a brief business section, led by President Bob Spencer. Spencer that that three board members are at the end of their three-year terms. They are Betty King, Michael Brown and Rachel Ray.
Long-time member King is retiring to devote more time to grandchildren and was presented with a special gift in recognition of her service. Brown and Ray have agreed to serve another term each and this was approved by the membership.
