The New Albany Main Street Association had another hit with its Spring Gala recently.
I was a bit skeptical when I learned they were having to move the event to the country club because of the threat of rain. The museum seemed to be an excellent location this past year, although the fact that it rained then caused people to crowd inside and resulted in extensive cleanup efforts being required by the museum.
I thought the country club would be lacking in atmosphere compared to the museum.
I was wrong.
Apparently, the event itself can create the needed atmosphere regardless of location.
Valet parking helped keep guests dry during the occasional shower. Photo opportunities abounded. There was plenty of food and refreshment as well as a good orchestra but the most amazing thing about the event was the table decorations.
I won’t attempt to describe them. You can see some photos online but the photos don’t do the table settings justice. I think they were done by local floral designers and don’t think I’m exaggerating in saying they were well above Southern Living standards.
The place was nearly, but not quite, packed and Billye Jean Stroud, Main Street manager and community development director, said they have probably reached the limit concerning the number they can handle. About 400 tickets were sold – mostly for tables that were sold quickly - and almost everyone showed up.
The country club alone would have been inadequate for the crowd, but the huge tent provided enough space under cover to protect from the occasional light rain.
I recognized a comparatively small number of people there, which is probably good in a way.
That could mean that a majority of attendees were young adults, or out-of-towners, or both.
In the one case it shows that the younger generation is actively participating in community events and, it is hoped, development and progress. In the other case, it means that New Albany has something else to draw people to our city, benefitting us economically and eventually contributing to our quality of life.
The Spring Gala was established primarily as a fundraiser for Main Street. I think they did raise some money, even though the necessitated move and unexpected rental of a huge tent increased their cost. I believe much of the event was donated this past year.
While it would be good to raise a considerable amount of money, the impression the Gala gave of New Albany might be even more valuable. There is no denying the Gala raises awareness for New Albany and generates a lot of good will, showing the community is capable of producing an event that one might only expect to see in a large city.
Obviously, a tremendous amount of planning and work went into making the event the success it was. While there may be too many to thank appropriately, Billye Jean Stroud, Chris Pugh and Justin Bartlett were the primary organizers and deserve congratulations for such a successful event despite having to deal with last-minute changes.
It will be interesting to see what they do next year because they will undoubtedly top this year’s Gala if it is humanly possible.
