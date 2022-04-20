Kudos to Main Street Social
The New Albany Main Street Association set a high bar for social events this past week.
The organization held a fundraising event at the Union County Heritage Museum with proceeds to go toward downtown improvement projects.
I lead a sheltered life, but I have never seen such a lavishly-prepared and thoroughly-planned event in New Albany.
Those attending were met with valet parking and walked a red carpet into the museum. Tastefully decorated tables had been available for purchase throughout the inside of the museum, on the patio and in the village and garden setting. Striking floral arrangements and souvenirs was placed and in the hall was a buffet about 30 feet long.
Libations were available at stations both inside and out, with one set up as a tasting bar.
A background was set up for photos and an artist was working on a painting of the occasion, with the Bonfire Orchestra set to play.
Unfortunately, a rain shower drove those attending inside for a while and did some damage to some of the outside table settings, but only temporarily put a damper on things.
The $50 price of admission might seem high, but wasn’t, considering everything that was provided, even if the event had not been meant as a fundraiser. Organizers obviously spent some money on the event, but it is hoped they cleared a fair amount as well. About 250 people were expected.
Something like this would never have been possible a few years ago.
It required the leadership, creativity and perseverance of organizers Billye Jean Stroud and Chris Pugh with the help of many volunteers, who deserve to be named. But it also would not have been the same without the museum setting. And it would not have been the same if New Albany were still “dry,” like it or not.
Again, I’m not a good one to offer comparisons but this seemed to be to be the type of event that Tupelo or Oxford could aspire too, even though they sometimes have more financial resources than we do.
The social event reflected marvelously on Main Street and New Albany. I hope they bring it back next year, meeting or exceeding the standard they set this year.
The fight for Union County broadband continues
To no one’s great surprise, the local and private bill that would allow New Albany Light, Gas and Water to provide broadband service to its customers died with the legislative session.
Rep. Sam Creekemore has not run out of rabbits to pull out of his hat yet, though.
This past week Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill to create the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility, to be headed by Sally Doty, who has a state utilities background.
The law takes effect July 1 and Creekmore is scheduled to meet with Doty as soon as possible thereafter. He says he has the support of the Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House and hopes that New Albany will be first in line for federal funding.
We continue to keep our fingers crossed.
Creekmore’s effort to create the Tallahatchie River Authority has met more success, having been signed into law by the governor.
The legislator hopes to have the organization up and running, and seeing measurable success soon.
He has even talked about luring the elusive Bobbie Gentry of "Ode to Billy Joe" fame out for the official kick-off, and that would indeed be pulling a rabbit out of the hat.
Either way, the new organization can only benefit New Albany, which is already blessed with so many assets. He, too, deserves the community’s thanks for his efforts.