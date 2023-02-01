CORRECTION: This article appeared in the New Albany Gazette Medical Directory and incorrectly identified author Allison Bailey as a physician. Allison BaileyFNP-BC is a Family Nurse Practitioner with Friendship Medical Clinic in New Albany.
As the joy of the holiday season is behind us, and the New Year has arrived, the all-too- familiar idea of resolutions become a topic of discussion once again. Most will make eating healthier and exercising a goal in the year to come. We will see gym memberships pick up, alarms will be set earlier, and we will spend more money in the produce aisles. February comes, and the gym is noticeably less crowded, we are all hungry, and we roll into the summer months with our bodies still not beach ready. I applaud anyone that can stick to a plan and envy every person that does not struggle with this battle year after year. Although physical health should be a priority, I would encourage everyone to first shift their focus to prioritizing mental health and make 2023 life changing.
Developing habits that promote mental wellbeing can start very simply. Make a point to start your day with the power of positive thinking. Positive thinking is an emotion and mental attitude that focuses on the good and expects results that will benefit you. Throughout the day, anticipate happiness. Have you ever been around someone that is constantly negative? Are YOU the person that is constantly negative? Adjust your mindset for one day, and you will likely find some joy throughout the day, at some point. Do this every day. Make happiness a habit.
If losing weight is creating stress in your life, change what you’ve been doing. Instead of choosing a particular diet, choose a food routine. Try to eat smarter food choices on a solid schedule. Eating on a schedule can provide a more consistent source of energy, which your brain and body immediately benefits from. Starving should never be an option for weight loss. You are much more likely to fail at weight loss, if all you can think about is needing to be fed. Eating smaller, smarter portions creates an ideal metabolic rate, which can provide a more consistent weight loss.
Physical movement can have a huge impact on mental health. Choosing to exercise can improve more than just a number on a scale. Thankfully, it will not be 10 degrees for long in Mississippi, so get outdoors and get moving when the weather allows. Going outside is nature’s form of therapy, and reconnecting with our natural surroundings can improve mental health. Studies have shown that even 120 minutes of time spent outside per week can positively benefit mental wellbeing. It can start with being outside in your yard, going for a walk, a bike ride on the trail, or a hike in the woods.
One of the greatest gifts you can give yourself is a good night’s rest. Sleep is critical to not only our physical health, but also our overall mental health. Insufficient sleep increases the negative emotional responses to stress and decreases our positive emotions overall. Put very simply: NO SLEEP = BAD MOOD. Sleep deprivation is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and more likely to trigger negative emotions associated with past trauma. Each person requires a different amount of sleep, but find your schedule, and stick to it. Go to bed and wake at approximately the same time every day. Establish a relaxing bedtime routine that helps you transition from your day. Create a healthy sleep environment by avoiding bright lights and loud sounds and keep the room at a comfortable temperature. Avoid caffeine late in the day. Waking up refreshed is an invaluable tool for your mindset throughout the day.
This new year brings new beginnings, and a healthy life starts with a healthy mind. Unfortunately, prioritizing mental health is something a lot of us neglect. In a society that has become so fast paced, we are often left over-extended at the end of the day. Being busy is not always better, and more is not always best. Try to simplify life. Value yourself. Remember to treat yourself with kindness and respect. Avoid self-criticism. You may find in doing these small acts daily for your mental health can lead to vast improvements in your physical health, as well.
