A man involved in a fatal shooting in the Alpine community a month ago was himself fatally wounded near there Sunday.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said that Joseph Williams, 37, of 1253 County Road 167 in the Jericho community, was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County after having been brought to the hospital by private vehicle.
The sheriff said a 911 call about a shooting came about 2 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital, suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Witnesses were able to name Gregory Damon “Boogie” Richardson, 39, as the suspected shooter.
An alert was broadcast with the description of Richardson and the truck he was believed to be driving and Lee County deputies soon spotted him at a store in Verona about 4 p.m. and took him into custody.
A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, believed to be the weapon involved, was recovered from the truck.
Officers were still working to piece together what led up to the shooting, but Sheriff Edwards said the two knew each other and Richardson had apparently come to pick up something when an argument broke out. Richardson shot Williams and fled.
Although Williams and Richardson both had criminal backgrounds involving methamphetamine, no drugs were reported found.
Edwards said Richardson was out on probation following a domestic assault charge and a separate aggravated assault conviction, and in his opinion should not have been out free on the streets.
Edwards said this is only the latest case where people have died because of offenders’ being given leniency or light sentences.
Richardson is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The sheriff said he hopes to have the suspect held without bond or with a high bond and, if he meets the requirements, having Richardson charged as a habitual offender.
Williams was present when April Nickole Rodgers, of 1689 CR 171, Blue Springs, allegedly fatally shot Nathan Knight, 31 of Booneville in March. Williams and Gary Ward, 35, of Saltillo both fled when the shooting occurred and were later taken into custody, but not charged in connection with the killing. Williams was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at his home, however, and Ward was held for parole violations with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
No clear motive for the earlier shooting was given and the victim was identified as only a family friend with no indications of any struggle at the time.
Rodgers was charged with murder, felony child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or distribute and Edwards said that because of her extensive record he wanted her charged as a habitual offender. This could lead to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The charges apparently do not rise to the level of a capital offense in this case, however.