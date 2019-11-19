A man was sentenced this week in Union County Circuit Court to serve two years in prison for felony child abuse.
Zach Burnett was ordered to serve 10 years in prison, but eight years were suspended.
Burnett will be on probation for five years after he is released from prison.
The child abuse occurred on or about March 5, 2018, and the victim received bodily harm, the indictment says.
In another sentencing from this week, Kendell Moore was ordered to serve 10 years in prison.
Moore was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Ten years on each count were suspended, leaving Moore a total of 10 years to serve in prison.
The indictment said that Moore on or about April 23 unlawfully possessed a 9-millimeter pistol as a previously convicted felon. Moore was previously convicted of sale of a controlled substance.
The indictment also said that Moore attempted to shoot Marquez Hasberry with a pistol.
Moore will be on probation for five years after the prison sentence is complete.
Burnett and Moore were both sentenced by Union County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth.