power outage

These six workers were helping Holly Springs Utilities with electric system restoration efforts following the storm on Sunday night.  They have been working across their service area where there is the greatest need. Yesterday they were repairing circuits. Today they were going to be replacing broken poles, General Manager Mattox said Wednesday. From left are Kevin Nolley, Bubba Seger, Hayden Gates, Dalton Hall, Jonah Cobb and Braxton Dowdy.

A severe storm that hit New Albany and Union County Sunday night, June 25 and into Monday felled trees, and knocked out power to hundreds of New Albany Light Gas and Water customers in the company’s northern service area, NALG&W General Manager Bill Mattox said Wednesday morning.

