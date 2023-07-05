These six workers were helping Holly Springs Utilities with electric system restoration efforts following the storm on Sunday night. They have been working across their service area where there is the greatest need. Yesterday they were repairing circuits. Today they were going to be replacing broken poles, General Manager Mattox said Wednesday. From left are Kevin Nolley, Bubba Seger, Hayden Gates, Dalton Hall, Jonah Cobb and Braxton Dowdy.
A severe storm that hit New Albany and Union County Sunday night, June 25 and into Monday felled trees, and knocked out power to hundreds of New Albany Light Gas and Water customers in the company’s northern service area, NALG&W General Manager Bill Mattox said Wednesday morning.
Crews from NALG&W were out throughout the night, and by about dawn Monday, those outages had been restored, the general manager said.
Mattox was out of town over the weekend, but made sure repairs proceeded quickly and smoothly.
“We had 500-600 customers without power, but we didn’t lose any power circuits. We brought in extra local crews, and we had everyone’s power restored by about 4 a.m. Monday.
“We also sent a crew to Holly Springs yesterday to help out. The storm hit Holly Springs and Tippah County really hard. We were fortunate that we just caught the tail end of that storm,” the general manager said.
“As of about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, we were working the outage areas, and had everything restored overnight. We worked numerous outages in our area as a result of the storm, including Blue Mountain, Cotton Plant, Keownville, and Pleasant Ridge, among other areas,” he said.
A NALG&W screenshot map posted on Facebook Sunday night of outage areas included many areas on West 1st Street near West Palmer Street; at least one outage on Highway 30; outages on County Roads 146, 150, 152, 155, 157, 223, 322, all in the Keownville area; and outages in the Cotton Plant and Bluff areas north of Keownville, North Haven and Pumpkin Center areas.
Outages on CR 143, 153 and 230 were also reported, according to Facebook reports.
Customers were appreciative of NALG&W workers’ efforts to restore power.
A representative sampling from Facebook:
—Dee Rodgers: “Thank you to each of you that worked last night. The crew came quickly to the Cotton Plant outage after we called it in. Within an hour we were going again and cool! Thanks again!”
—Inez Page Ferguson:“I just want to thank all these guys for everything that they do. Having to get out in the middle of the night and working in the rain to help all of us, so we can have power. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
—Suzie Stokes Gibson: “We made the map!”
— Linda Rowland: “Praying for your crews out working. Thank you all.”
