New Albany police are involved in a manhunt to find three suspects wanted in connection to an overnight burglary.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said they received a call at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning regarding a burglary at 2A Armaments on Bankhead Street near City Hall. He said a witness to the crime was able to give a vehicle description and soon an officer located the vehicle.
"This led to a pursuit," Robertson said, "to Holly Springs. The Holly Springs police became involved and spike strips were laid down, leading to the end of the chase. When the vehicle came to a stop, three black males jumped out and ran away. Currently, there's a manhunt for the suspects in the Holly Springs area."
Robertson said two officers -- one NAPD and one HSPD -- received minor injuries in the pursuit and were sent to Baptist-Northeast Mississippi in Oxford. They have since been treated and released.
The chief of police also said they received a call around 7 a.m. this morning and discovered that the Pure station had also been burglarized. He said they believe it was burglarized before 2A Armaments. He went on to say police have recovered the vehicle the suspects were driving -- a black Ford Explorer with Tennessee plates. In addition, they recovered most of the stolen merchandise, which included several long black AR-style rifles and several semi-automatic handguns.
Robertson said Holly Springs Police, Marshall County Sheriff's Department and Desoto County Sheriff's Department, among other agencies, are assisting in the manhunt for the three suspects.