Here is a list of cases currently pending before Union County Circuit Court, according to court records.
Agnew, Antonio, possession of controlled substance (meth) with intent; Ailsworth, Anthony, burglaryx2; Allen, Tristen, grand larceny pretrial breach, Alhalmi, Akram, possession of controlled substance w/intentx2; Allred, Alexus Rose, felony DUI (3rd offense); Amy, Steven Scott, possession of controlled substance (cannabis);
Anderson, George, possession of cell phone in correctional facility; Austin, Mellisa, conspiracy; Banks, Glenn, possession of marijuana, pretrial breach; Banks, Rolando, murder (simple); Barnes, Avery Dushan, felon in possession of firearm; Bean, Malik Lajayvion, possession of marijuana;
Beaty, Lisa, possession of meth, pretrial breach; Becker Courtney, possession of controlled substance; Bedford, Eric, grand larceny, burglary; Bedford, Roger Allen, possession of meth; Bell, Preston, felon in possession of firearm; Bell, Tyrone, burglary of dwellingx3; Bennett, Sharrette, possession of meth, pretrial breach; Berry, Anthony, felon in possession of firearm; Berry, Frederick, felony child abuse; Bishop, Chasity, possession of meth.
Also, Blansett, Nathan, child endangerment; Bogue, Kenneth, grand larceny, burglary; Bolden, DeJames, touching a child for lustful purposes;
Bolen, Randy, sale of controlled substance (meth) x3; Bond, James Edwill, child endangerment; Bowling, Cody Brian, possession of a controlled substance; Bradley, Derick, aggravated assault (deadly weapon);
Bradley, Devote Lee, felony fleeing; Bray, Patrick, possession of a controlled substance (meth), enhanced, habitual; Brim, Jalen, embezzlement; Brisentine, Katherine, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, *pretrial breach*.
Also, Britt, Justin, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Britt, Justin, sale of a controlled substance (meth) x4, habitual; Britt, Justin, receiving/possession stolen property; Brock, Justin Ryan, possession of a controlled substance; Brooks, Sara, credit card fraud *pretrial breach*; Brown, Charles, aggravated assault;
Brown, Charles Robert, felon in possession of a firearm; Brown, Clyde, felon in possession of a firearm, felony fleeing; Brown, Eddie, aggravated assault; Brown, Gabrielle, escape, concealing or harboring escapee; Brown, Reagan D., possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone); Brown, Ricky, aggravated assault;
Bruff, Frankie Bo, possession of a controlled substance; Bryant, Charles, false pretenses; Bullard, Kenneth, burglary of a dwelling, aggravated assault; Burke, David, felon in possession of a firearm.
Also, Burks, Joey Lee, possession of a controlled substance (meth), Campbell, Telvin, possession of a controlled substance; Canada, Xavier Dee, grand larceny; Cannon, Gary, aggravated assault; Captain, Joseph possession of a controlled substance; Carr, Ebony Monique, aggravated assault (attempted);
Carter, Johnny, possession of a stolen firearm; Carter, Junior, felony fleeing; Chappell, Joshua, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Churchill, Lester, touching a child for lustful purposes; Churchman, Christian, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), enhanced, possession of a stolen firearm;
Clark, Anterio, felony fleeing, receiving/possessing stolen property; Clayton, Steven, possession of controlled substance; Clemons, Joshua Peter, false pretenses; Coleman, Summer, child endangerment x3 *pretrial breach*; Collins, Corvall, robbery; Collins, Cory, drive by shooting, felon in possession of firearm; Conner, Shanita, murder (first degree), felon in possession of a firearm;
Cook, Mickey, sale of a controlled substance (meth), habitual; Cook, Mickey, possession of a controlled substance, (cocaine), habitual; Cook, Mickey, possession of a controlled substance, (meth), habitual; Cook, Mickey Dean, sale of a controlled substance; Cook, Timothy, kidnapping; Craigen, Corey, trafficking a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (THC);
Also, Crayton, Annette, accessory after the fact *pretrial breach*; Crayton, Nicholas, sale of a controlled substance (cocaine); Culver, Allison, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Cummings, Brandon, sexual battery; Curtis, Leslie Colton, burglary of a dwelling; Davis, Alexander, burglary of a dwelling; Davis, Trish, burglary;
Dilworth, Halie, sale of a controlled substance x3; Dixon, Anthony D., burglary of an automobile; Dodd, Jeffery, burglary of a dwelling; Douglas, William, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance; Dowdell, David A., possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Drewery, Richard Dion, felon in possession of a firearm habitual;
Emerick, Jack, first degree arson, arson (3rd degree); Emerick, Jack Clyde, robbery with a deadly weapon; Erby, Jerry, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Esom, Jessie, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, habitual; Esom, Jessie, felon in possession of a firearm; Esom, Jessie, simple assault (law enforcement);
Evans, Ariel Lauren, felony DUI; Evans, Ariel Lauren, possession of a controlled substance; Evans, Jeremy, possession of a controlled substance (meth) *pretrial breach*; Fernandez, Juan, felony DUI, 3rd; Ferrell, Gina Luisa, grand larceny; Floyd, Barbie, shooting into a building; Fooshee, Christy, child endangerment; Foster, Kalvin, felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Also, Frazier, Alexander, attempted murder (first degree), shooting into a building; Fryar, Melissa, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Gadd, Landon Ray, attempted murder (simple), attempted aggravated assault x3; Gaillard, Donnie, felony DUI (operating commercial vehicle); Gardner, James, possession of a controlled substance; Gasaway, Parker, burglary of a dwelling;
Gates, Marty, sale of a controlled substance; George, Scotty, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance; Gibson, Danny M. Jr., malicious mischief, habitual; Gibson, Danny M. Jr., burglary of a dwelling; Gilbert, Mario Terrell, felon in possession of a firearm; Glover, James, felony fleeing; Gorden, Crystal, embezzlement;
Green, Demarus, aggravated assault, felon in possession of firearm; Greer, Eddie Gene, conspiracy, second degree arson; Greer, Kevin E., sexual battery; Greer, Luther Fredrick, grand larceny; Griffin, Christopher, possession of a controlled substance hydrocodone; Griffin, Christopher, possession of a controlled substance (meth), and burglary;
Hamby, Kristy Adair, credit card fraud; Harper, Charles, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Harris, Marcus L., touching a child for lustful purposes x3; Harville, John C., felon in possession of a firearm.
Also, Hatch, Quanisia, possession of a controlled substance *pretrial breach*; Heard, Davanta, attempted murder (first degree), shooting into a building; Heatherly, Meghan, obtaining personal information of another with intent; Hernandez, Joe L., sexual battery; High, Kentavious, sexual battery, rape; Hill, Quardale, robbery with a deadly weapon; Hobson, Brandon, burglary of a dwelling, burglary of an automobile;
Hobson, Brandon, burglary of a dwelling, (home invasion); Holcomb, Joshua, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Holland, Angela, possession of a controlled substance (meth), *pretrial breach*; Holloway, Duwayne, robbery with a deadly weapon; Hood, Daviel (Daniel) possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Hopkins, Allen Lee, possession of a controlled substance (meth), enhanced, habitual; Hopkins, Michelle, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a controlled substance (lisdexamfetamine); Howard, Timothy, sale of a controlled substance (cocaine) x3; Jackson, Austin, grand larceny, embezzlement; Jackson, Latesha, child neglect; Johnson, Cory Lee, felony fleeing;
Johnson, Jerrold, taking possession of or taking a motor vehicle; Johnson, Tyler Zane, burglary; Jones, Carlos, sexual battery x2, touching a child for lustful purposes; Jones, Jarvis, robbery with a deadly weapon.
Also, Jones, Tommy Odell, felony shoplifting; Kellum, Alicia, possession of a controlled substance; Kelly, Hunter, malicious mischief; Kemp, William, burglary of a dwelling; Kennedy, Nicholas, touching a child for lustful purposes; Kennedy, Timothy, sale of a controlled substance; Kincaid, Tavares, possession of a controlled substance; King, Danny, embezzlement over 25,000.00; King, Rocky, possession of a controlled substance (meth) *pretrial breach*;
Klimashevsky, Alexandr, trafficking a controlled substance (marijuana), aggravated trafficking a controlled substance (THC WAX)x2; Knowles, William M. burglary of a dwelling; Knuckles, Joshua, felon in possession of a firearm; Lacy, Austin Tyler, felony DUI, 4th offense; Lamacchia, Michael, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Lamacchia, Michael, false pretenses x4, uttering a forgery;
Lamacchia, Michael, hindering prosecution or apprehension, first degree; Laird, Moneshia, sale of controlled substance (cocaine); Leach, John, possession of a controlled substance (meth) *pretrial breach*; Ledlow, David, child endangerment x3, *pretrial breach*;
Lee, Justin E., felon in possession of a firearm; Leopard, Damien, aggravated assault (deadly weapon); Lewis, Matthew, felon in possession of a firearm; Lofton, Paul Timothy, burglary, grand larceny; Loncar, Shannon, possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent *pretrial breach*; Lovelace, John, possession of a controlled substance (meth); Marcial, Santos M., burglary of a dwelling.
Also, Mason, William Britt, attempted murder (first degree), first degree arson; Massey, Tyler Edward, robbery with deadly weapon; Matthews, Christopher, attempted murder (simple), attempted aggravated assaultx3; May, Mavis, simple assault law enforcement officer; May, Rodney, possession of controlled substance (meth); McCartney, Tamara, possession of meth, pretrial breach; McCaullum, Corey, grand larceny;
McClure, Dillon, possession of meth; McCullough, James B., possession of meth; McCullough, Christina, burglary of dwelling; McKinley, Brandon, embezzlement; McKinney, James, burglary of dwelling; McPhail, Ashley, embezzlement, credit card fraud; Milsap, Lawrence, murder, simple;
Mitchell, Ashley Lane, possession of controlled substance; Montgomery, Marcus, sexual battery; Montgomery, Tabitha, manufacture controlled substance, pretrial breach; Moore, Carissa E., conspiracy, uttering forgery; Moore, Patrick, possession of stolen firearm, pretrial breach; Moore, Richard, cyberstalking; Mosley, Teundra, child neglect, pretrial breach; Mullins, Willie Junior, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; Mynatt, Tera, embezzlement over $25,000; Nelson, Thomas, possession of meth, pretrial breach.
Also, Nesbit, Letarian, aggravated assault, tampering with witness; Newcomb, James, possession of meth with intent; Nobles, Roy, Jr., possession of meth, pretrial breach; Odom, David, sale of meth; Ong, Anh, Tuc, possession of controlled substance; Pace, Stevie Lynn, conspiracy, uttering forgery, obtaining personal information of another with intent;
Palaolto, Joel, sexual battery; Palmer, Cassidy Ann, embezzlement; Pannell, Michael, fraud by mail or other communication; Pannell, Michael, sexual battery; Pannell, Raymond, murder (first degree), felon in possession of firearmx2; Pannell, Raymond, felony fleeing, possession of meth; Parker, Andrew, possession of meth; Parker, Brittany, possession of meth; Parker, Kiante, possession of cocaine; Parks, Jason Jermane, possession of meth; Patino, Zetina Axel, aggravated DUI; Patton, Antwan, felony DUI; Pegues, Keyron, burglary of dwelling; Penson, Cedric, possession of meth w/ intent, possession of marijuana with intent, enhanced habitual.
Also, Perez, Juan Meza, obtaining personal information of another with intent; Perkins, Jimmy, felon in possession of firearm, habitual; Pickens, Kobrin, possession of controlled substance with intent, habitual, enhanced punishment, grand larceny habitualx2; Pinson, Aaron, burglary of dwelling, habitual; Powell, Joseph M., taking possession of motor vehicle;
Price, Willie, possession of meth; Pritchett, Dominique, child endangerment pretrial breach; Quinn, Alexus, burglary of dwelling; Rakestraw, Christopher, possession of meth; Range, Tracy, child endangermentx3, pretrial breach; Ratliff, Christopher, possession of controlled substance; Ray, Curtessa, grand larceny; Ray, Ruben, possession of meth, pretrial breach; Renfrew, David Wade, accessory after the fact; Renteria, Ramon, possession of controlled substance; Richmond, Reginald, felon in possession of firearm, habitual;
Riddle, Earnise, sale of controlled substance (tramadol), pretrial breach; Rios Marcus, sexual batteryx3, sexual batteryx5; Roberts, Angela, child endangerment, pretrial breach; Roberts, Samuel Lee, burglary of automobile; Robinson, Alonzo, possession of marijuana; Robinson, Michael, possession of controlled substance, pretrial breach.
Also, Rodgers, April, murder (first degree); Rodgers, Shaneh, cyberstalking; Rooker, Jaimee, possession of marijuana; Russell, Landon, burglary of dwelling; Ruth, Jessica, possession of meth; Rutledge, Perry, felony fleeing; Sanders, Jenna, possession of fentanyl and heroin, pretrial breach; Sanders, Tony, burglary of automobilex2; Sandie, Brandi M., aggravated assault;
Sandie, Ronald Kent, felony fleeing, aggravated assaultx2; Sappington, Cory, grand larceny, habitual; Saxton, Michael, possession of meth, pretrial breach; Saylors, Billy, possession of meth; Scales, Jonathan Lashon, robbery with deadly weapon; Scott, Laken, grand larceny; Shaw, Christopher, 4th degree arson, pretrial breach; Shaw, Christopher S., 1st degree arson; Simmons, Timothy J., possession of cocaine, felony fleeing; Smith, Derrick, child endangermentx2; Smith, Larry, false pretensesx2;
Souter, Kahlil, possession of meth; Sparks, Dylan, burglary of dwelling; Sparks, Dylan River, possession of controlled substance; Spears, Joshua W., kidnapping (attempted); Spencer, Marvis, Monrail, aggravated assault on law officer, felony fleeing.
Also, Spight, Demarco, grand larceny; Stacks, Jacob, child endangerment, pretrial breach; Staggs, Kevin Jacob, grand larceny; Starks, Amber, felony child abuse, pretrial breach; Starks, Derick L., carjacking; Starks, Derick L., possession of meth; Stearns, Danzell L., sale of methx2; Stearns, Steven, touching child for lustful purposes; Stinson, Willie Lee, taking possession of or taking motor vehiclex5;
Stout, Daniel, burglary; Stout, Timothy, grand larceny; Stricklen, Jason, possession of meth, habitual, enhanced; Struble, Roger Harvey, aggravated assault (attempted); Stutsy, Christopher, possession of meth with intent; Sudduth, James, manslaughterx2; Sulimaan, Mustaffa, receiving stolen property; Suski, Kyle Wayne, felon in possession of firearm; Swan, Taylon, possession of meth and marijuana;
Taylor, Damien Tyrell, malicious mischief; Taylor, Lisa, felony abuse of vulnerable adult, false representations to defraud government; Temple, Glenn, possession of meth; Thomas, Steven, conspiracy, 2nd degree arson, false pretenses; Todd, Richard, possession of meth.
Also, Torres, Jorge, burglary of dwelling; Treadaway, Shane, possession of meth; Trice, Robert, burglary, malicious mischief; Trigg, Austin Tyler, child neglect; Trimm, Jonathan, grand larceny, false pretenses; Triplett, Derek A., felon in possession of firearm, conspiracyx2; Tubbs, Leonard, grand larceny;
Turnage, Edna, child endangerment, pretrial breach; Turner, Charles J., felon in possession of firearm; Turner, Jason, child endangerment, pretrial breach; Varns, Teresa, possession of meth with intent; Venson, Terrance, burglary of automobilex2, taking possession of motor vehicle; Vezain, Allysa, felon in possession of firearm;
Waddle, Morgan, aggravated assault (attempted); Walker, Martiana, felony fleeing; Walker, Melanie, possession of meth; Walker, Shalia Andria, conspiracy, embezzlement; Watson, Lillie, attempted murder, felon in possession of firearm; Weber, Logan, embezzlement; Whitaker, Steven, possession of meth; White, Doug, sexual battery; White, Sierra, possession of controlled substance; Whitehead, Jerriah N., sexual battery; Wiggins, Robert Earl, possession of controlled substance; Wiles, William, burglary of dwelling.
Also, Williams, Eric, sale of cocainex2, enhanced punishmentx2, habitual offenderx2; Williams, Jacob, felon in possession of deadly weapon, habitual; Williams, Jacob Allen, possession of meth; Williams, Kendrick, posession of meth with intent, sale of meth, conspiracy; Williams, Lamar, sale of meth, enhanced; Williams, Michael A., possession of marijuana; Williams, Randall, felony fleeing;
Williams, Stephen A., cyberstalking; Wilson, Katie Dawn, possession of cocaine; Withrow, Jason, grand larceny; Woods Alize, sexual battery; Woods, Dana, sexual battery; Wride, Maudie Belinda, trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids); Wright, John Wesley, sale of unregistered security, fraud, misappropriation of funds, false pretensesx2; Wright, Kainon, sexual battery; Yang, Yulong, trafficking in marijuana.
Also, Young, Arquellos, possession of meth with intent, possession of controlled substance with intent, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm, enhanced, habitual; Young, Jeremiah O’Brian, conspiracy, embezzlement.
Outstanding aliases: Aston, Jonathan M., possession of controlled substance, schedule II marijuana; Burnley Shantana, malicious mischief; Carpenter, Rickey L., felony DUI; Childers, Clinton, malicious mischief; Coleman, Rochelle Lavell, receiving stolen property; Fine, Rusty, burglary of dwelling; Garcia, Sam, receiving stolen property;
Hale, Reginal David, conspiracy to manufacture; Hamilton, Hunter, malicious mischief; Harris, James, felony DUI; Hooks, Alonzo, felony DUI; Howell, Dwayne, possession of meth and tampering with evidence; Ivy Terrance, sale of controlled substance, Sch II, enhanced, church; Lindsey, Hershal Shane, embezzlement;
Lofton, Paul Timothy, burglary, grand larceny; McKinley, Brandon, embezzlement greater than $25,000; Moore, Gary Lee, possession controlled substance; Powell, Jarrod, possession of controlled substance; Robinson, James Erik, fleeing law enforcement officer in motor vehicle; Scott, Charles Jr., grand larceny;
Smith, Joshua, possession of meth and felony fleeing; Spears, Jackie, possession of controlled substance; Thomas, Bradley, conspiracy; Uttley, Michael, felon in possession of firearm; Williams, Lena Marie, conspiracy to manufacture; Williams, Richard, possession of controlled substance, possession with intent.
