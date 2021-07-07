NEW ALBANY • The most recent Union County Circuit Court session ran June 7 – 17. The presiding judge for the first week was Gray Tollison of Oxford; the second week was Kelly Luther of Ripley, according to information provided by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office.
The following is a summary of events during the session:
Monday, June 7• Ebony Carr pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS (post release supervision).
• Jonathan Baldwin pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent; five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
• Reid Raines pleaded guilty to burglary; seven years suspended, zero to serve, CC (concurrent) with 2020-100 and current.
• Reid Raines pleaded guilty to burglary of a churchx3; C1 14 years, zero suspended, 14 to serve; C2 14 years, 14 suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS; C3 14 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, C1 is consecutive to C2 and C3, and CC with current.
• Jimmy Crumpton pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm; 10 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, three years PRS.
• Justin Cawthon pleaded guilty to possession of meth; three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS, consecutive with 2021-176.
• Justin Cawthon pleaded guilty to possession of meth; three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS, consecutive with 2021-088.
• Jasper Mooneyham pleaded guilty to grand larceny; 10 years, five years HA (house arrest), balance on PRS, C2 and C3 retired.
• Retired: Alexa Aldana, Crystal Tompkins, Hannah Campbell; Jasper Mooneyham, C2 and C3.
• Pretrial: Luis Avelino.
Tuesday June 8• Clara Kimble pleaded guilty to 99-15-26, possession of meth; three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
• Darryl Johnson pleaded guilty to felony DUI; five years, four years HA, balance on PRS.
• Diane Gaston pleaded guilty to manufacture of marijuana; three years, reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
• Scott Ensey pleaded guilty to burglary of auto; seven years suspended, zero to serve, five years unsupervised PRS.
• Ronnie Jordan pleaded guilty to felony DUI; 10 years, zero suspended, 10 years HA.
• Wayne Mack pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm; 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, three years PRS.
• Retired: Martavious Garrett.
• Pretrial: Kaylie Hale, Joshua Smithey.
• Drug court: Jeffery Owens.
Wednesday, June 9:• Jason Turcotte pleaded guilty to felony fleeing; five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
• Randy Russell pleaded guilty to felony DUI; five years, four years HA, one year PRS.
• Lisa Russell pleaded guilty to felony DUI; 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
• Marty Alan Cook pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes; c2 -15 years suspended, zero to serve, five years unsupervised PRS, C3 – 15 years suspended, zero to serve, five years unsupervised PRS, counts are CONS(consecutive).
• Retired: Jason Turcotte 2018-311, Marty Cook, C1.
• Revocation: Terrance Crayton 2019-270.
Thursday June 10•Adam Ray pleaded guilty to sale of controlled substance, Clonazepam; five years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
Friday, June 11• Christopher Dye pleaded guilty to child abuse; 20 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
• Jennifer Hall pleaded guilty to C2 sale of meth, C3 possession of meth w/ intent; C2 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS; C3 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, counts are CC.
Monday, June 14• Timothy Kennedy pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm; 10 years, four years HA, balance suspended, five years PRS.
• Bobby Eades pleaded guilty to felony DUI; 10 years, five years HA, balance suspended, five years PRS.
• Marcus Martin pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm; 10 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years unsupervised PRS.
Tuesday, June 15
• Drug Court: Allyson Cloinger, 2020-085
• Drug Court revocation: Larry Hill.
Wednesday, June 16• Court, public defenders and the state spent the day going over alias, judgment NISI, and scire facias issues.
Thursday, June 17• Court, public defenders and the state spent the day going over alias, judgment NISI, and scire facias issues.
The next session of court runs July 26-29.
Union County is in the Third Judicial District.
In addition to Union, the Third Circuit Judicial District Court serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties.
Three Circuit Court judges serve the district: Judges Tollison and Luther, and Kent Smith of Holly Springs.