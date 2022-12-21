The following staff members were recognized for a job well-done during the Awards and Recognition Night at New Albany Fire Department Friday, Dec. 9.
—Jack Whiteside: Firefighter of the Year.
—Clay Morman: Volunteer firefighter of the Year.
--Eddie Latham: Fire Officer of the Year.
--Hunter Burke: Future Leader Award.
—Randy Stacy: Driver Award.
—Bobby Simmons: Retired Deputy Chief, Department Grandfather award.
— Richard Bryant, Eddie Latham earned plaques recognizing 25 years of service.
—Randy Stacy, Shane Cowsert and Chris Whiteside earned plaques recognizing 15 years of service.
The firefighter of the year award is voted on by the entire department.
The person earning the majority of votes cast must have a sterling record of many and varied qualifications, “and nothing derogatory or negative,” Chief Whiteside said this week.
Qualifications include training, how those under consideration handle calls, their attitude on scene, and generally how well they work with other firefighters day in and day out, the chief said.
"First in the process, Jack was selected by majority vote from his peers. After the voting was completed we then looked at his attendance on calls not only while on shift, but how many times he returned while off shift to assist other crews (this is important for our safety along with what it takes to keep our excellent insurance ratings).
"We looked at his training hours, classes he attended, how he works with others. His ability to carry out tasks or requests, how he interacts with other city employees, the public. All those excelled in a positive light of what a firefighter of the year should be.
"He had a high quantity of return calls while not on duty, he was an employee who we could call last minute if we needed coverage due to illness of other employees, and was dependable on his regular scheduled days.
"We strive to have an open door policy, and we ask our firefighters to bring ideas, thoughts, concerns, along with answers when they do bring them to us. Jack is an employee that will do these things. He is what we call a firefighter's firefighter, meaning he walks the walk.
"Jack is my youngest of my four sons, all of which have been or are public servants. Firefighting is traditionally a family affair, often members are fathers, siblings, children, grandchildren. I received the award in 1999, my son (Chris) received it in 2012, and Jack was co-recipient in 2019 with another firefighter.
"2019 was the last year with co-recipients. From this date forward if there is a tie, we will have a runoff vote if needed. The deputy chief or myself do not have a vote in the process, we follow up and confirm other information after the count,” Chief Whiteside said.
Beginning this year there is an award for recognition as the volunteer firefighter of the year. That award is basically based on the same criteria as the full-time firefighter with a few adjustments.
There’s a relationship between the two classes.
Beginning this year, “If a volunteer is chosen as firefighter of the year, then they will receive the plaque and name on wall, and the full-time employee will receive the certificate and honors.
Jack Whiteside is not a volunteer in the city, however he assists the county departments any way he can on his off days, and is also a member of North Haven.
Clay was chosen volunteer of the year "based off of his attendance at city calls, his attendance at mandatory meetings, training, classes attended, his input and concern of our operations.
"Clay also has been a huge supporter of not only New Albany and Union County Fire Services, he is also huge supporter of the Mississippi Firefighters Association, attending and representing New Albany, Myrtle, and Union County. Clay is another firefighter that puts forth a lot of effort for our citizens,” the chief said.
The fire officer of the year is one who “has gone above and beyond the call of duty,” the chief said.
The future leadership award is just that: Given to the firefighter who exemplifies being capable of leading the department in the future.
The other side of that coin is the department’s grandfather award, given to a retiree from the department to recognize his past accomplishments.
“That person is recognized “because without them and their efforts, the department wouldn’t be where it is today,” the chief said.
The department also gives out a series of what Whiteside calls novelty awards.
The award names may change over the years, along with the reason for the awards, but the purpose is to keep the ceremonies light and fun.
“One year, we gave the Henry Ford Award to an individual who always had a brighter idea.
"We’ve given out the my opinion award, the most eligible bachelor award, and the care and compassion award in years past.
“This year, we gave out the Reverse Driver award,” he said with a chuckle.
He referred questions about this year’s award to the recipient.
Planning for the awards event begins earlier in the year, Chief Whiteside said this week.
“I start looking at possibilities in September. By Thanksgiving, I usually have things in place as to who’s going to receive what,” he said.
Not present for photos were:
Bobby Simmons - Retired Deputy Chief, Department Grandfather Award.
Shane Cowsert - 15 Years of Service
Hunter Burke - Future Leadership Award
