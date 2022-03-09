On March 2, the New Century Club met at The Union County Heritage Museum. Linda Everett served as hostess and decorated tables with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. President Martha Monroe called the meeting to order and the minutes, delivered earlier via email, were approved. The next order of business was to approve the nominated slate of officers for the coming two years. The vote was unanimous in favor.
A report from the Education Committee informed the club that the application for the annual scholarship had been delivered to the high school.
“The Flash from the Past” continued with themes from the decade of the ‘80s which included ‘Living, Loving, and Learning” with books including Tough Times Never Last, but Tough People Do; The Precious Present; How to Speak Southern; and Victory in the Valley of Life. Another theme, “AAA-Availability, Activities, and Accomplishments” included books entitled Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; Women on Death Row; Margaret Thatcher and Elvis is Dead and I Don’t Feel So Good Myself by Lewis Grizzard.
The theme for 1986-87 was “Books Hold the Key-Enlightenment, Enjoyment and Encouragement.” The club was continuing to give its scholarship and giving to local charities as well as The Old Ladies’ Home in Jackson.
A huge change came in 1989, when the club meeting articles in the The Gazette changed from using Mesdames to Mrs., but the women were still recognized by their husband’s first names.
Jill Smith introduced Mary Tate Pannell who presented an interesting review of the book Finding the Flavors We Lost From Bread to Bourbon, How Artisans Reclaimed American Food by Patric Kuh, a classically-trained chef and author of another James Beard
Award-winning book, The Last Days if Haute Cuisine. The book by the multiple-James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic for Los Angeles Magazine detailed the exploration of our cultural demand for “artisanal” foods in a world dominated by corporate agribusiness. We hear the word “artisanal” all the time attached to cheese, chocolate, coffee and sandwiches, but what does it mean? We take “farm to table” and “handcrafted” food for granted.
Kuh begins by narrating the stories of countercultural “radicals” who taught themselves the forgotten crafts of bread, cheese, and beer-making in reaction to the ever-present marketing of bland, mass-produced food. The book contains personal stories and food history. You get backstories of the early American kitchen of booze and baking.
Mrs. Pannell described the book as fragmented and disorganized - jumping from topic to topic with many facts and names interspersed throughout. Although interesting and informative, it became difficult to follow as many details were described within its pages. A gift of a small bottle of bourbon was presented to each member at the end of the presentation - for medicinal use.
Member present were: Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Joan Smith and Lou Ann Staggs.
The meeting adjourned to meet next month with Anna Quinn as hostess.